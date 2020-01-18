Latest News Editor's Choice


Soldier dies fishing in Zambezi river

by Simbarashe Sithole
50 secs ago | Views
A member of Zimbabwe National Army (ZNA) drowned at the might Zambezi  River in Kanyemba on Wednesday while fishing in a canoe with his two colleagues.


Sources familiar with the incident said the soldier was a corporal who drowned when a canoe capsized while casting fishing nets.

"Corporal Tinashe David  Mutizwa  force number 832543M drowned at the Might Zambezi River while casting fishing nets and his body was retrieved this morning by the police,"said the source.

Mbire legislator Douglas Karoro has since  sent his condolence message to the deceased's family.

"I was briefed of the sad story by our Ward 1  councillor, and the nation has been robbed of a security personnel we say rest in peace to the bereaved family, " said Karoro.

Source - Byo24news

