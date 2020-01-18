NetOne Takes Bold Steps in Developing World Class Public Sector Accounting

News / National

by Tarisai Mudahondo

State owned mobile network operator, NetOne has recently been accredited as a Gold Partner and Approved Employer by the Association of Chartered Certified Accountants (ACCA) for their Trainee Development Programme.









This milestone makes NetOne the first Public Sector and State Owned Enterprise, in Zimbabwe, to attain this world class status.









As part of Government's focus on the improvement of Public Sector Accounting, this accreditation is a vote of confidence in NetOne's accounting processes and its commitment to the development of public sector financial professionals.









NetOne currently has 30 ACCA students and several interns whose skills are being refined to build financial prowess for the future.









ACCA is a leading international accountancy body whose qualifications are recognised across the globe and is highly considered amongst employers. It is the largest and fastest growing qualification in the world, with over 219,000 members, 7571 approved employers as well as 527,000 students across 179 countries.The Approved Employer Programme offers a clear framework for supporting ACCA students and members, as well as recognising the employers' high standards of staff training and development. The employers play a vital role in ensuring they have access to regular professional development and support. The approved employer status also makes it easier for NetOne to not only recruit the best people, but promote continuous professional development focused on quality assurance, research and industry insights as well as student, affiliate and member support.It also allows students with the necessary skills and development to obtain their Practical Experience Requirements (PER).The ACCA Approved Employer Programme recognises employers' high standards of staff training and development as the program is used as a benchmark that recognizes robust training and development programmes within organizations and highlights best practice.In an interview, NetOne's Public Relations Executive, Dr Eldrette Shereni shed more light on what this accreditation means to NetOne."This is a welcome development that has been spearheaded by NetOne to ensure that we attract and retain highly skilled professionals, whilst developing and engaging personnel throughout their careers as a key driver in retaining experienced and knowledgeable staff. As we continue our journey towards transforming NetOne into a world class company the recognition by ACCA as a Gold Partner is testament of our dedication to upskilling our employees and interns. The accreditation will enable the company to keep abreast with key insights and best accounting practice whilst ensuring quality delivery. Further to this, adoption of proper accounting standards aligned to international best practise are critical, more so for public sector companies to promote integrity in our reporting, thereby increasing transparency and accountability."This is a step is the right direction for NetOne, and a challenge to other State Owned Enterprises and Public Entities to partner in similar initiatives and develop the skills and expertise of accountants within the public sector for better Corporate Governance and accountability