Zimbabwean star signs for French giants Olympique Lyon

by Staff reporter
1 hr ago
Zimbabwean international, Tinotenda Kadewere has sealed a dream move to Olympique Lyon, ending months of speculation surrounding his future. After lighting up French ligue 2 with 18 goals in 20 matches, the past few weeks were filled with speculation surrounding Kadewere's future.

The Zimbabwean forward was being linked with a possible move to England but Olympique Lyon on Wednesday won the battle for Kadewere's signature after snapping up the forward for a fee of 15 million euros. Kadewere was immediately loaned back to Le Havre where he will stay put until the end of the season.

The Highfield bred footballer is Lyon's second signing this week, having sealed a loan deal for Karl Toko Ekambi from Villarreal of Spain.

Since moving to Europe from Harare City, Kadewere has made steady progress and his latest move will be rated as one of the high-profile moves made by Zimbabweans plying their trade abroad.

He will next season join Marshall Munetsi who turns out for Stade Reims in the French Ligue 1.

The warriors forward follows in the footsteps of Benjamin Mwaruwari who also had a stint in the French topflight league at AJ Auxerre before his move to the English premiership.

Source - zbc

