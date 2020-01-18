Mbare structures face demolition

News / National

by Staff reporter

Harare City Council wants to evict a group that illegally grabbed council land opposite Stodart Police Station two months ago and built houses. They also started a tombstone-making business. The city has applied for an eviction order from the High Court that includes demolishing the illegal structures.Acting for the council, Chihambakwe, Mutizwa and Partners are suing Zamuse, Terrazo Tombstones, Chapo and Midzi. The group illegally grabbed stand No 41156 in November last year, built housing and now run a tombstone business, all without council permission.According to the council's application, the occupants contravened the Urban Council's Act and the Regional, Town and Country Act plus a host of other planning and building by-laws. The local authority also wants the illegal settlers to pay the cost of the suit."The plaintiff (council) is entitled to an order entitling it to evict the defendant and all those claiming occupation through him as well as an order seeking powers directing the plaintiff or its agents to demolish the structures erected illegally by the defendant (occupants) and to bear the cost of the suit," reads the summons.