Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

Unethical retailers face blacklisting

by Staff reporter
1 hr ago | Views
THE Confederation of Zimbabwe Retailers (CZR) says it will blacklist its members that would be involved in side-marketing the roller meal from the Government's subsidy programme.

Of late, concerns have been raised that some unethical retailers were channeling into the parallel market for arbitrage opportunities, the mealie meal procured from the Grain Millers' Association of Zimbabwe (GMAZ) under the Government's subsidy initiative.

This has seen subsidised roller meal not being available on the formal market where the Government has gazetted the price of the commodity to be $50 for a 10 kilogramme bag against the parallel market's $70 to $90.

Speaking by telephone from Harare yesterday, CZR president Mr Denford Mutashu said it has come to their attention that some unscrupulous retailers were involved in shady deals, compelling the retailers' representative body to take action.

In Bulawayo, it has emerged that some unethical retail shops, after receiving subsidised mealie meal, instead of selling it to the public, were using it to cook isitshwala/sadza in their restaurants.

"As CZR, we'll also take action against the shops involved in side marketing. One of the actions we will take is blacklisting them from accessing Government's subsidised products;we will ask the millers to cease supplying them.  

"If they are abusing the facility, then it means that there won't be success in the implementation of such Government's programmes," he said.

On Tuesday, the GMAZ, CZR and Bulawayo United Residents' Association held a meeting at a city hotel where a number of issues pertaining mealie-meal supply and distribution came under the spotlight.

"After the meeting, because we had not held such a meeting with all the stakeholders before, we can then safely say that those that would be found on the other side (side-marketing), will actually be reprimanded.  

"All other products, should they be subsidised it means they will not have them," said the CZR boss.

Recently, Finance and Economic Development Minister Professor Mthuli Ncube indicated that Government intends to put 15 more other basic commodities under the subsidy list to improve their supply in the market as well as cushioning the buying public from wanton price hikes by some retailers.

After their stakeholders' meeting, GMAZ chairman Mr Tafadzwa Musarara immediately told journalists during a Press conference that mealie-meal supply is expected to improve starting next week as all millers are being registered under Government's subsidy programme while mechanisms to import maize using free-funds have been put in place.

In October last year, the Government announced it had amended indefinitely Statutory Instrument (SI) 122 of 2017 to allow companies and individuals with offshore and free-funds to import specified basic commodities that are in short supply due to the speculative behaviour of local retailers and panic-buying by consumers.  

Following the above announcement, GMAZ has since put in place the necessary mechanism to facilitate the importation of grain from around the world to complement Government's efforts in ensuring food security at hosuehold level.

According to GMAZ, local demand for maize for commercial use is 80 000 tonnes per month and the millers' representative body has signed up close to 100 000 tonnes per month.  

As part of measures to guarantee food security, the Government in December last year announced that all registered millers would buy subsidised maize from the Grain Marketing Board (GMB) at $4 000 per tonne.

The Government is also registering all the millers under the subsidy initiative. This is in response to concerns by the milling industry that only eight out of the 108 millers operating legally in the country had been licensed for the programme since the proclamation of the maize subsidy programme.


Source - the herald

Subscribe

Email:
Must Read

RBZ warns exchange rate manipulators as street rate breaches 25x

10 mins ago | 7 Views

Mnangagwa hiding behind a finger

57 mins ago | 45 Views

Ezra challenges Bosso supporters

58 mins ago | 38 Views

Zimbabwe economic turnaround possible, says EU ambassador

58 mins ago | 32 Views

Zanu-PF Women’s League rolls out entrepreneurship skills

59 mins ago | 19 Views

US$4000 theft hooker married

59 mins ago | 58 Views

Chamisa's agenda 2020: All froth but no beer

1 hr ago | 20 Views

Friend mistaken for robber gets beaten to death

1 hr ago | 44 Views

Locals to pay forex for quick passports

1 hr ago | 25 Views

Beitbridge modernisation project to begin

1 hr ago | 13 Views

Truck overturns, one dies, four injured

1 hr ago | 18 Views

Millers maize imports start arriving

1 hr ago | 13 Views

Chihuri's dodgy deals exposed

1 hr ago | 37 Views

Roller meal taskforce set up

1 hr ago | 15 Views

Zanu PF youths in bid to provide decent accommodation

1 hr ago | 13 Views

High Court stops Gumbura prison break trial

1 hr ago | 18 Views

Maid strangles employer’s son to death, court told

1 hr ago | 21 Views

Mbare structures face demolition

1 hr ago | 13 Views

Nehanda's bones still displayed in a british museum

4 hrs ago | 256 Views

There is a special place in hell for women!!!!

4 hrs ago | 235 Views

Grace Mugabe challenges truck grab case

8 hrs ago | 1739 Views

Warriors coach to be named by Wednesday next week?

8 hrs ago | 307 Views

Bev in surprise wedding

8 hrs ago | 1855 Views

Kazembe warns corrupt home affairs officials

8 hrs ago | 692 Views

Xenophobic attacks erupt in SA after Zimbabwean man shoots cop dead

8 hrs ago | 1824 Views

Zimbabwean star signs for French giants Olympique Lyon

8 hrs ago | 845 Views

Viva Las Vegas: Five of Sin City's best buildings

10 hrs ago | 343 Views

An authentic food tour in Tokyo

10 hrs ago | 149 Views

Soldier dies fishing in Zambezi river

10 hrs ago | 1490 Views

Mnangagwa gives declaration of assets deadline

11 hrs ago | 3227 Views

Chamisa's secret revealed at SONA

12 hrs ago | 3871 Views

World Economic Forum, opportune platform to lure investment

13 hrs ago | 378 Views

Polad: A deceptive monster with wickedly curved horns!

13 hrs ago | 516 Views

Mzembi to break Zimbabwe political stalemate?

14 hrs ago | 3648 Views

City of Harare & Clean City sign landmark service delivery MOU

14 hrs ago | 1029 Views

Women victimisation through corruption intensifies

15 hrs ago | 682 Views

Zimbabwe losing US$1,8 billion every year due to corruption

15 hrs ago | 723 Views

Man nearly kills security guard with brick

19 hrs ago | 2849 Views

Chamisa joins Mnangagwa cleaning exercise, introduces Smart Communities in rural areas

19 hrs ago | 3542 Views

Chiwenga dares estranged wife

19 hrs ago | 10792 Views

Chamisa says Zimbabwe situation ripe for action

19 hrs ago | 2482 Views

'Amending Zimbabwe Constitution will create dictatorship'

19 hrs ago | 774 Views

Army camp commander faces fraud charge

19 hrs ago | 2098 Views

New political outfit promises democracy for all

19 hrs ago | 1302 Views

RBZ sets new capital requirements for banks

19 hrs ago | 2347 Views

Zimbabwe left with 30 days' supply of grain

19 hrs ago | 879 Views

Zimbabwe govt urged to repeal Gold Trade Act

19 hrs ago | 323 Views

Chapungu bounces back, Herentals relegated

19 hrs ago | 887 Views

Zimbabwe fails to honour power supply contracts

19 hrs ago | 584 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days