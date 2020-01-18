Truck overturns, one dies, four injured

News / National

by Staff reporter

AN Esigodini man died on the spot while four others were seriously injured after a truck they were travelling in overturned in Mawabeni.Matabeleland South provincial police spokesperson Chief Inspector Philisani Ndebele confirmed the incident which occurred on Wednesday at around 3PM at the 56 kilometre peg along the Bulawayo-Beitbridge Road.He said the driver, Chrispen Tshuma (38) from Esigodini lost control of the vehicle which veered off the road and overturned."I can confirm that we recorded a fatal accident which occurred at the 56 kilometre peg along the Bulawayo-Beitbridge Road in Mawabeni. Chrispen Tshuma was driving a seven tonne truck from Esigodini headed for Mbalabala. When he got to the 56 kilometre peg he lost control of the vehicle which overturned once before landing on its side," he said."Norious Ndlovu (28) from Esigodini died on the spot while four others were injured. The matter was reported to the police who attended the scene. The injured were ferried to Esigodini District Hospital for treatment while Ndlovu's body was taken to the hospital's mortuary."Chief Insp Ndebele urged motorists to exercise caution when travelling on roads and to adhere to road regulations. He urged drivers to desist from speeding as that was the cause of many accidents.Chief Insp Ndebele said motorists must always check their vehicles for faults.In another incident, an unlicensed driver has been arrested for allegedly running over and killing a pedestrian in the Gwanda CBD.Justice Ndlovu (24) of Spitzkop North Suburb will appear in court on a date yet to be advised. The matter will proceed by way of summons pending further investigations.According to the State papers Ndlovu ran over and killed Kenias Shoko (64) from Mberengwa on September 24 last year. "On 24 September 2019 at around 7PM Ndlovu was driving a Toyota Townace along the Bulawayo- Beitbridge road without a valid driver's licence.Upon reaching the 128 kilometre peg in the Gwanda CBD he hit a pedestrian Kenias Shoko who was walking on the side of the road."He lost control of the vehicle which veered off the road and hit a tree before coming to a stop. Shoko sustained severe head injuries and died on the spot as a result of the injuries he sustained. The matter was reported to the police who attended the scene," read the Statement.