Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

Beitbridge modernisation project to begin

by Staff reporter
1 hr ago | Views
MAJOR civil works on the $241 million Beitbridge modernisation project are expected to begin next month with the contractors indicating having covered a lot of ground on the pre-work commencement logistics.

ZimBorders is carrying out the project that is expected to be fully implemented under three years, with initial works having begun last year.

The project's contracts manager Mr Herkie Sandernbergh, of Raubex Construction, said during a tour of infrastructure development projects in Beitbridge on Wednesday by the secretary for Local Government and Public Works, Mr Zvinechimwe Churu they were on course to complete the civil works under set timeline.

He said the modernisation programme was being rolled out in three phases among them; pre-commencement works (phase 1), internal border infrastructure development (phase 2) and outside border infrastructure development (phase 3).

"At the moment, our team is finalising the bank logistical issues and the designs and plans are already in place," said Mr Sandernbergh.

"We have done some pre-commencement and minor works and the main civil works will start next month.  "The initial stage was to minimise the challenges of accommodation of vehicular traffic during peak periods.

"Basically, we are separating traffic into buses, commercial, light vehicles and small commercial vehicles. Soon we're moving from a transition stage to the upgrading of the current immigration terminal and other key infrastructure".

He continued, "We are busy working out a plan to divert traffic through the export section, so that we may have access to carry out civil work on the main immigration terminal".

The official said upon completion the area will be a modern commercial hub of choice in the Sadc region.

Mr Sandernbergh said some buildings will be demolished while others were set for upgrading to fit into the modernisation framework. He said resources had been fully mobilised for the project.

"We have a tight deadline of 24 months now, to complete this project and judging from the stages we have covered, we are definitely going to meet our target," said the official.

Business Chronicle understands that the main aim of the border upgrading project is to reduce the time people and cargo freight spend at the port of entry.

In addition, it is also envisaged that the volume of human and cargo will increase five times when the project is completed. Currently, an average of 200 000 travellers, 30 000 buses, 100 000 light vehicles, 35 000 commercial trucks use the border post monthly.

It is reported that some of the civil works which fall under the programme include the construction of more commercial customs offices, paving, and expansion of sewer and water reticulation facilities.

Other works are; separation of traffic into buses, light vehicles, tourists, commercial vehicles, and construction of a commercial bridge to link with South Africa, the upgrading of Beitbridge Municipality's key infrastructure among others.

In July 2018, President Mnangagwa laid the foundation stone for the project's take off and said the initiative was in line with enhancing the ease of doing business and further the Government's "Zimbabwe is open for business" agenda.

Source - the herald

Subscribe

Email:
Must Read

RBZ warns exchange rate manipulators as street rate breaches 25x

10 mins ago | 7 Views

Mnangagwa hiding behind a finger

57 mins ago | 45 Views

Ezra challenges Bosso supporters

58 mins ago | 38 Views

Zimbabwe economic turnaround possible, says EU ambassador

58 mins ago | 32 Views

Zanu-PF Women’s League rolls out entrepreneurship skills

59 mins ago | 19 Views

US$4000 theft hooker married

59 mins ago | 58 Views

Chamisa's agenda 2020: All froth but no beer

1 hr ago | 20 Views

Friend mistaken for robber gets beaten to death

1 hr ago | 44 Views

Locals to pay forex for quick passports

1 hr ago | 25 Views

Truck overturns, one dies, four injured

1 hr ago | 18 Views

Millers maize imports start arriving

1 hr ago | 13 Views

Unethical retailers face blacklisting

1 hr ago | 11 Views

Chihuri's dodgy deals exposed

1 hr ago | 37 Views

Roller meal taskforce set up

1 hr ago | 15 Views

Zanu PF youths in bid to provide decent accommodation

1 hr ago | 13 Views

High Court stops Gumbura prison break trial

1 hr ago | 18 Views

Maid strangles employer’s son to death, court told

1 hr ago | 21 Views

Mbare structures face demolition

1 hr ago | 13 Views

Nehanda's bones still displayed in a british museum

4 hrs ago | 256 Views

There is a special place in hell for women!!!!

4 hrs ago | 235 Views

Grace Mugabe challenges truck grab case

8 hrs ago | 1739 Views

Warriors coach to be named by Wednesday next week?

8 hrs ago | 307 Views

Bev in surprise wedding

8 hrs ago | 1856 Views

Kazembe warns corrupt home affairs officials

8 hrs ago | 692 Views

Xenophobic attacks erupt in SA after Zimbabwean man shoots cop dead

8 hrs ago | 1824 Views

Zimbabwean star signs for French giants Olympique Lyon

8 hrs ago | 845 Views

Viva Las Vegas: Five of Sin City's best buildings

10 hrs ago | 343 Views

An authentic food tour in Tokyo

10 hrs ago | 149 Views

Soldier dies fishing in Zambezi river

10 hrs ago | 1490 Views

Mnangagwa gives declaration of assets deadline

11 hrs ago | 3228 Views

Chamisa's secret revealed at SONA

12 hrs ago | 3871 Views

World Economic Forum, opportune platform to lure investment

13 hrs ago | 378 Views

Polad: A deceptive monster with wickedly curved horns!

13 hrs ago | 516 Views

Mzembi to break Zimbabwe political stalemate?

14 hrs ago | 3648 Views

City of Harare & Clean City sign landmark service delivery MOU

14 hrs ago | 1029 Views

Women victimisation through corruption intensifies

15 hrs ago | 682 Views

Zimbabwe losing US$1,8 billion every year due to corruption

15 hrs ago | 723 Views

Man nearly kills security guard with brick

19 hrs ago | 2849 Views

Chamisa joins Mnangagwa cleaning exercise, introduces Smart Communities in rural areas

19 hrs ago | 3542 Views

Chiwenga dares estranged wife

19 hrs ago | 10792 Views

Chamisa says Zimbabwe situation ripe for action

19 hrs ago | 2482 Views

'Amending Zimbabwe Constitution will create dictatorship'

19 hrs ago | 774 Views

Army camp commander faces fraud charge

19 hrs ago | 2098 Views

New political outfit promises democracy for all

19 hrs ago | 1302 Views

RBZ sets new capital requirements for banks

19 hrs ago | 2347 Views

Zimbabwe left with 30 days' supply of grain

19 hrs ago | 879 Views

Zimbabwe govt urged to repeal Gold Trade Act

19 hrs ago | 323 Views

Chapungu bounces back, Herentals relegated

19 hrs ago | 887 Views

Zimbabwe fails to honour power supply contracts

19 hrs ago | 584 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days