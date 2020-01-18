Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

Zanu-PF Women’s League rolls out entrepreneurship skills

by Staff reporter
1 hr ago | Views
ZANU-PF through its Women's League is rolling out a number of initiatives to socially and economically empower women with entrepreneurship skills.

In an interview yesterday, Beitbridge Senator Tambudzani Mohadi said women play a critical role in society and in nation-building hence the need to empower them.

Sen Mohadi said they were training women mostly on baking, marketing, soap making, livestock management, and horticulture and farming skills.

"We are rolling out a number of pieces of training to empower women to be self-reliant. This week we are concentrating in areas around Beitbridge East Constituency and will move to Beitbridge West next week. We are training the trainers in various skills, we expect them to impart the knowledge to their colleagues from the grassroots level," she said.

Sen Mohadi said it was critical for women to fully participate in programmes that seek to empower them at household level as they carried the bulk of the social burden. She noted that there are a lot of economic opportunities at small-to-medium enterprises level which women can exploit to improve their way of life.

"These people are being assisted in groups of 10  people and above. So far we have been to Nuli (Ward 15), Lutumba (Ward 5) and Mtetengwe (ward 6)," she said.

The politician said after the training the women would be assisted with resources to carry out projects of their choice.

Sen Mohadi said they were going to construct Dutch ovens around Zezani area and the Zezani High School to help the school to bake and sell bread. She said the women were being assisted at ward level.

"In the coming week were will be travelling to Zezani, Malusungane, Masera and Tongwe all in Beitbridge West Constituency. "At the end of the programme, we expect to have changed the lives of many women in our community and we are encouraged by the uptake of our training programmes," said Sen Mohadi.

She said the party and Government will keep introducing more programmes to enhance community development, especially in communal areas.

Source - chronicle

Subscribe

Email:
Must Read

RBZ warns exchange rate manipulators as street rate breaches 25x

14 mins ago | 11 Views

Mnangagwa hiding behind a finger

1 hr ago | 55 Views

Ezra challenges Bosso supporters

1 hr ago | 41 Views

Zimbabwe economic turnaround possible, says EU ambassador

1 hr ago | 36 Views

US$4000 theft hooker married

1 hr ago | 67 Views

Chamisa's agenda 2020: All froth but no beer

1 hr ago | 25 Views

Friend mistaken for robber gets beaten to death

1 hr ago | 52 Views

Locals to pay forex for quick passports

1 hr ago | 28 Views

Beitbridge modernisation project to begin

1 hr ago | 13 Views

Truck overturns, one dies, four injured

1 hr ago | 18 Views

Millers maize imports start arriving

1 hr ago | 13 Views

Unethical retailers face blacklisting

1 hr ago | 11 Views

Chihuri's dodgy deals exposed

1 hr ago | 38 Views

Roller meal taskforce set up

1 hr ago | 16 Views

Zanu PF youths in bid to provide decent accommodation

1 hr ago | 13 Views

High Court stops Gumbura prison break trial

1 hr ago | 19 Views

Maid strangles employer’s son to death, court told

1 hr ago | 23 Views

Mbare structures face demolition

1 hr ago | 13 Views

Nehanda's bones still displayed in a british museum

4 hrs ago | 256 Views

There is a special place in hell for women!!!!

4 hrs ago | 235 Views

Grace Mugabe challenges truck grab case

8 hrs ago | 1741 Views

Warriors coach to be named by Wednesday next week?

8 hrs ago | 307 Views

Bev in surprise wedding

8 hrs ago | 1858 Views

Kazembe warns corrupt home affairs officials

8 hrs ago | 693 Views

Xenophobic attacks erupt in SA after Zimbabwean man shoots cop dead

8 hrs ago | 1827 Views

Zimbabwean star signs for French giants Olympique Lyon

8 hrs ago | 847 Views

Viva Las Vegas: Five of Sin City's best buildings

10 hrs ago | 343 Views

An authentic food tour in Tokyo

10 hrs ago | 149 Views

Soldier dies fishing in Zambezi river

10 hrs ago | 1495 Views

Mnangagwa gives declaration of assets deadline

11 hrs ago | 3235 Views

Chamisa's secret revealed at SONA

12 hrs ago | 3873 Views

World Economic Forum, opportune platform to lure investment

13 hrs ago | 379 Views

Polad: A deceptive monster with wickedly curved horns!

13 hrs ago | 516 Views

Mzembi to break Zimbabwe political stalemate?

14 hrs ago | 3651 Views

City of Harare & Clean City sign landmark service delivery MOU

14 hrs ago | 1029 Views

Women victimisation through corruption intensifies

15 hrs ago | 682 Views

Zimbabwe losing US$1,8 billion every year due to corruption

15 hrs ago | 723 Views

Man nearly kills security guard with brick

19 hrs ago | 2849 Views

Chamisa joins Mnangagwa cleaning exercise, introduces Smart Communities in rural areas

19 hrs ago | 3542 Views

Chiwenga dares estranged wife

19 hrs ago | 10801 Views

Chamisa says Zimbabwe situation ripe for action

19 hrs ago | 2482 Views

'Amending Zimbabwe Constitution will create dictatorship'

19 hrs ago | 774 Views

Army camp commander faces fraud charge

19 hrs ago | 2099 Views

New political outfit promises democracy for all

20 hrs ago | 1302 Views

RBZ sets new capital requirements for banks

20 hrs ago | 2349 Views

Zimbabwe left with 30 days' supply of grain

20 hrs ago | 879 Views

Zimbabwe govt urged to repeal Gold Trade Act

20 hrs ago | 323 Views

Chapungu bounces back, Herentals relegated

20 hrs ago | 888 Views

Zimbabwe fails to honour power supply contracts

20 hrs ago | 585 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days