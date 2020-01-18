Zanu-PF Women’s League rolls out entrepreneurship skills

News / National

by Staff reporter

ZANU-PF through its Women's League is rolling out a number of initiatives to socially and economically empower women with entrepreneurship skills.In an interview yesterday, Beitbridge Senator Tambudzani Mohadi said women play a critical role in society and in nation-building hence the need to empower them.Sen Mohadi said they were training women mostly on baking, marketing, soap making, livestock management, and horticulture and farming skills."We are rolling out a number of pieces of training to empower women to be self-reliant. This week we are concentrating in areas around Beitbridge East Constituency and will move to Beitbridge West next week. We are training the trainers in various skills, we expect them to impart the knowledge to their colleagues from the grassroots level," she said.Sen Mohadi said it was critical for women to fully participate in programmes that seek to empower them at household level as they carried the bulk of the social burden. She noted that there are a lot of economic opportunities at small-to-medium enterprises level which women can exploit to improve their way of life."These people are being assisted in groups of 10 people and above. So far we have been to Nuli (Ward 15), Lutumba (Ward 5) and Mtetengwe (ward 6)," she said.The politician said after the training the women would be assisted with resources to carry out projects of their choice.Sen Mohadi said they were going to construct Dutch ovens around Zezani area and the Zezani High School to help the school to bake and sell bread. She said the women were being assisted at ward level."In the coming week were will be travelling to Zezani, Malusungane, Masera and Tongwe all in Beitbridge West Constituency. "At the end of the programme, we expect to have changed the lives of many women in our community and we are encouraged by the uptake of our training programmes," said Sen Mohadi.She said the party and Government will keep introducing more programmes to enhance community development, especially in communal areas.