Ezra challenges Bosso supporters

by Staff reporter
1 hr ago | Views
RADIO personality and Highlanders FC life member Ezra "Tshisa" Sibanda has challenged Bosso supporters to walk the talk by contributing to the club to ease its financial woes.

Sibanda yesterday presented sets of training bibs and sports thermal underwear sourced in collaboration with fellow UK-based Bosso faithful Nqobile Nkomo. Sibanda urged Highlanders followers to come together and help the club grow its brand.

"Basically, this club for some of us is in the blood. I am not just a fan of this club, but a passionate follower of this institution. Highlanders is a religion, as we all know and it needs everyone to get together and support this institution. There are millions of us who are abroad. If we all contribute something, the club will run without any problems or issues," said Sibanda.

"The major problem is that people just love to follow Highlanders on social media, get results and start making noise. Some of us criticise the executive, board and CEO because we love this club. So, when l am criticising Highlanders, l have to bring something to the table to show why l am criticising them.  

"We should all come together and contribute to the club. There is no reason why Bosso should suffer when we have so many followers. So, it's important that we get together and help Highlanders," he said.

His sentiments were echoed by Highlanders vice-chairman Modern Ngwenya, who also appealed to their followers to help the club.  

"As a club we are very pleased with this welcome development from our members abroad. To do such things for the club shows that they have the club at heart. These guys have proved without any doubt that they are living in salvation and not just preaching it. What l encourage all followers from around the world is that it's important to work together and there is nothing that beats unity and singleness of purpose. If we are to spend all our time and energies on trying to help Highlanders, this club will be on another level," said Ngwenya.

"We want everyone out there not to just criticise, but identify needs of the club and bring whatever you can to support the club rather than just being armchair critics." Last year, Sibanda spearheaded a number of crowdfunding initiatives that helped the club with funds for camping, fuel and food.

Source - chronicle

