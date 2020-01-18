Church leader in soup for sleeping with a minor

News / National

by Simbarashe Sithole

Zvido zvashe apostolic church treasurer is in soup for contravening section 70 of the criminal codification and reform act (having sex with a minor) and he appeared before Guruve magistrate Artwell Sanyatwe yesterday.Batsirai Muchesa (26) pleaded not guilty to the charge and was remanded out of custody to February 6 for trial.The state alleges that on 22 December around 5 pm Muchesa took his 15 year old girl friend who is also a congregant of his church to a nearby bush and had sex with her before releasing her around 7pm.The minor told him that he she was 15 years old and the church leader was not bothered.The matter came to light on January 18 where the complainant's aunt was told by neighbours that Muchesa came at their house looking for her girlfriend.The aunt went to her kitchen and saw the two together,she quizzed the complainant on the matter and she confirmed that they had sex together.A police report was filed at Guruve leading to Muchesa's arrest.Carson Kundiona represented the state.