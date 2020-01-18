Latest News Editor's Choice


Obert Gutu is a sell out - Job Sikhala

by Stephen Jakes
3 hrs ago | Views
MDC Legislator Job Sikhala have described former Thokozani Khupe led MDC-T Vice President Obert Gutu as a sellout.

Gutu ditched MDC to form form another MDCT with Khupe in the run up to 2018 elections.

He has again resigned from the MDCT.

"People's struggle SELLOUT, l believe surely that our late leader Mr Morgan Richard Tsvangirai was sold out by this man. JUDAS ISCARIOT!" Sikhala tweeted Gutu's picture with the message.



Source - Byo24News

