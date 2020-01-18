Obert Gutu is a sell out - Job Sikhala

News / National

by Stephen Jakes

People's struggle SELLOUT, l believe surely that our late leader Mr Morgan Richard Tsvangirai was sold out by this man.

JUDAS ISCARIOT! pic.twitter.com/LDt4ZRYbdJ — JobWiwaSikala (@JobWiwaSikala) January 24, 2020

MDC Legislator Job Sikhala have described former Thokozani Khupe led MDC-T Vice President Obert Gutu as a sellout.Gutu ditched MDC to form form another MDCT with Khupe in the run up to 2018 elections.He has again resigned from the MDCT."People's struggle SELLOUT, l believe surely that our late leader Mr Morgan Richard Tsvangirai was sold out by this man. JUDAS ISCARIOT!" Sikhala tweeted Gutu's picture with the message.