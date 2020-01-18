Latest News Editor's Choice


BREAKING: General Chiwenga suffers major defeat

by Mandla Ndlovu
1 hr ago | Views
High Court judge Christopher Dube-Banda has ordered Vice President Retired General Constantino Chiwenga to return children to his estranged wife, Marry Mubaiwa-Chiwenga within 24 hours and allow her access to their home in Borrowdale Brooke, Orchid property in Domboshawa and their cars.

The court said Marry has a right to access her matrimonial house until the divorce matter is finalized.

Justice Banda further blasted General Chiwenga for using the army to bar his wife from accessing family property.

Read the full judgement below:




Source - Byo24News

Most Popular In 7 Days