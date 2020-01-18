Zimbabweans organise crime summit in South Africa

News / National

by Mandla Ndlovu





In the wake of the brutal murder of Detective Captain Oupa Matjie, we as the Zimbabwean Community in South Africa express our sincerest condolences to his family, to the SAPS and the South African nation at large.



We are saddened and furious that the alleged murderers are said to be Zimbabwean nationals!



We implore the community not to see such disdainful conduct as representative of the Zimbabwean community but as acts of very few criminal elements in our community whom Zimbabweans are also daily victims of! Therefore whatever wrath must be directed at criminals via the law agencies instead of the ordinary Zimbabwean nationals.



A huge outcry has been raised where in Hilbrow, Yeoville and particularly Berea, some roads have become no-go areas and violent criminals are terrorising the community all day, robbing, stabbing and even with reports of deaths of our people.



The Zimbabwe Community in South Africa is organising a crime summit in Berea on the 6th of February to attend to these concerns by the community and we argue all stakeholders to participate in this crime summit. We all must work together to stop crime. Crime is crime and these criminals do not segregate their victims by nationality. Let us stop crime!



Bongani Mazwi Mkwananzi

Spokesperson

+27 73 984 0241



Ngqabutho Nicholas Mabhena

Chairman

+27 83 340 1000

