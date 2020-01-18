News / National
Devolution the way to development
1 hr ago | Views
Thousands of people attended Harare Metropolitan Residents Forum (HAMREF) Devolution Roadshow held yesterday in Norton.
Devolution which is aimed to democratise local governance by engaging provincial councils has received positive response from the public.
HAMREF Norton Residents Alliance today led processes of engaging citizens through the Road Show.
Marvellous Khumalo HAMREF chairperson said that the devolution is a network of aid operating within the Harare Metropolitan.
"Devolving as a country enhances us to counter corruption and improve service delivery", said Khumalo.
The campaign is implementing a #LeaveNoResidentBehind whose aim is to facilitate citizen participation in Devolution Implementation in Zimbabwe.
Speaking to Bulawayo24 news on the sidelines of the roadshow Khumalo added that, three Residents Associations namely, Manyame Residents Association, Chitungwiza Residents and Ratepayers Association as well as Chitungwiza Progressive Residents Association will be leading processes of citizen engagement on Devolution.
Furthermore, Mambo Dhuterere has been churning out Devolution messages at Road Shows and entertaining the massive crowds.
Devolution which is aimed to democratise local governance by engaging provincial councils has received positive response from the public.
HAMREF Norton Residents Alliance today led processes of engaging citizens through the Road Show.
Marvellous Khumalo HAMREF chairperson said that the devolution is a network of aid operating within the Harare Metropolitan.
"Devolving as a country enhances us to counter corruption and improve service delivery", said Khumalo.
The campaign is implementing a #LeaveNoResidentBehind whose aim is to facilitate citizen participation in Devolution Implementation in Zimbabwe.
Speaking to Bulawayo24 news on the sidelines of the roadshow Khumalo added that, three Residents Associations namely, Manyame Residents Association, Chitungwiza Residents and Ratepayers Association as well as Chitungwiza Progressive Residents Association will be leading processes of citizen engagement on Devolution.
Furthermore, Mambo Dhuterere has been churning out Devolution messages at Road Shows and entertaining the massive crowds.
Source - Tarisai Mudahondo