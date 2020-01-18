Notorious gas tanks thief jailed 6 years

News / National

by Simbarashe Sithole

A notorious Bindura thief who went on stealing spree on Christmas day was jailed 6 years by a Bindura magistrate yesterday.

Peace Museto (31) of house number 395 Runyararo street,Chipadze in Bindura pleaded not guilty to six counts of unlawful entry and theft before magistrate Blessing Makati.The magistrate sentenced him to six years behind bars and conditionally suspended 2 years.Prosecutor Vincent Marunya told the court sometime in December Museto broke in six houses and stole,gas tanks,blankets, television sets and cell phones.On Christmas day police received a tip off that the convict was selling the stolen goods at his homestead and they acted swiftly.Some goods we're recovered while others were not.While sentencing him the magistrate ordered the convict to give back the unrecovered goods to the complainants.