Five arrested for illegal possession of pangolins

by Staff Reporter
34 secs ago | Views
Five men in Bulawayo and Beitbridge have been arrested after they were found in illegal possession of three pangolins.

Two men were arrested in Beitbridge with two pangolins  while three were nabbed in Bulawayo with one pangolin.

"On 24 January 2020 at around 0200 hours, two men were arrested for illegal possession of two pangolins at Swallow Folk area, Beitbridge while they were looking for potential buyers," said the police in a statement.

"In a related case police in Byo acting on information received arrested three accused at the 40km peg along the Bulawayo – Plumtree road. The police pounced on the accused persons who had parked their vehicle on the side of the road and a pangolin was discovered upon searching the vehicle.

"All the recovered pangolins were referred to the department of Parks and Wildlife Management.

"The public should inform their nearest police stations or Parks and Wildlife officials if they come across stray animals especially those that are specially protected or endangered."

Meanwhile, police in Battlefields arrested a total of 38 people on Thursday following an operation to curb illegal mining.

"Six people were arrested for violating the Environmental Management Act while 25 others were arrested for criminal trespass and theft of gold ore," said the police.

"An assortment of equipment comprising six hammer mills, two compressors, a generator, four water pumps, shovels and picks were recovered."

Source - Byo24News

