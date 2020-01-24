Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

2 officers challenge superiors' decision

by Staff reporter
11 secs ago | Views
TWO cops who were ordered to pay $1 000 each as punishment for deserting their police base in Selonga in Matabeleland South resulting in thieves breaking into the premises and stealing two solar panels and a battery have approached the High Court challenging their superiors' decision.

Constables Arthur Baro and Lloyd Mandimutsira were ordered to pay $1 000 each to compensate for the stolen solar panels and battery.

They were jointly charged for negligently losing State property in violation of the Police Act.

They were convicted and fined $1 000 each.The money will be deducted from their salaries or terminal benefits by the Ministry of Finance and Economic Development.

Aggrieved by the outcome of the trial proceedings, Constables Baro and Mandimutsira, through their lawyers Mlweli Ndlovu and Associates, filed an application for review at the Bulawayo High Court.  

In papers before the court, superintendent Sondasi Muunga, who presided over the trial and the State were cited as respondents. The two cops want an order nullifying the decision of the trial court, arguing that the trial was not fair.

In his founding affidavit, Const Baro said they were not afforded a chance to be heard.

"We were ordered to write reports on the circumstances leading to the property being stolen. The board of inquiry then sat and made findings based on those reports and concluded that we were guilty," he said.

"We were only notified of the decision of the board of inquiry when we were served with the copies of the outcome and ordered to sign."

Const Baro said they applied for Supt Muunga to recuse himself from presiding over the matter on the basis that he was part of the board inquiry that deliberated upon the same case and convicted them.

 The application was dismissed. The two cops said the refusal by Supt Muunga to recuse himself was a violation of their constitutional right to a free and fair trial.

According to papers in court, Constables Baro and Mandimutsira who are stationed at Guyu Police Station, were deployed to Selonga base in Gwanda district on patrol.  It was stated that on December 7 last year at about 8.30PM, they were manning the base when they later decided to leave the place unattended. Upon their return to the base, about 30 minutes later, they found two solar panels and a 12 volts battery missing.

They combed the area but failed to locate the stolen property. They then filed a report of unlawful entry and theft. Investigations were carried out leading to the recovery of solar panel stands only near Selonga Dam. The respondents are yet to respond to the application.


Source - chroncile

Subscribe

Email:
Must Read

Man brutally attacked in beer brawl

29 secs ago | 0 Views

Man in hiding after 'assaulting' lover's lover

40 secs ago | 0 Views

RBZ acts on foreign exchange rate manipulators

55 secs ago | 0 Views

10 armed robbers go berserk

1 min ago | 2 Views

Bulawayo High Court comes to Gweru

2 mins ago | 2 Views

New Air Zimbabwe planes must start generating revenue

2 mins ago | 1 Views

'Mapeza is the Pitso Mosimane of Zimbabwean football'

3 mins ago | 2 Views

National Archives speaks on Jonathan Moyo book 'sabotage'

3 mins ago | 3 Views

Mubaiwa wins custody, Chiwenga appeals

3 mins ago | 2 Views

Zinara boss fired

4 mins ago | 5 Views

Mnangagwa seizes land from Mugabe allies

4 mins ago | 4 Views

Give love, respect to elderly, says Auxillia Mnangagwa

10 hrs ago | 511 Views

Five arrested for illegal possession of pangolins

10 hrs ago | 593 Views

Divorce exposes Chiwenga's flashy lifestyle

10 hrs ago | 2862 Views

Zinara boss fired

10 hrs ago | 966 Views

Kazembe Kazembe breathes fire over corruption at passport offices

10 hrs ago | 1179 Views

NRZ to collect railage charges in foreign currency

10 hrs ago | 578 Views

Man in court for stealing bus

10 hrs ago | 1231 Views

Youth are sleeping on duty

11 hrs ago | 281 Views

Congratulations!

16 hrs ago | 5150 Views

Harare police raid underground machete suppliers

17 hrs ago | 3324 Views

Matemadanda rallies the nation against illegal demonstrations

20 hrs ago | 1962 Views

Zanu PF secret on vote buying exposed

21 hrs ago | 3990 Views

CBZ Insurance reintroduces international travel insurance

21 hrs ago | 507 Views

Man stabbed by friend in beer brawl

21 hrs ago | 1317 Views

RBZ freezes accounts used for parallel market activities

22 hrs ago | 3558 Views

Zimbabwe verifies nationalities of SA cop 'murderers'

22 hrs ago | 6523 Views

BCC disconnects water supplies to defaulting rate payers

22 hrs ago | 610 Views

Highlanders increase membership fees four fold

22 hrs ago | 845 Views

Mine worker shot dead by armed robbers

22 hrs ago | 1100 Views

Notorious gas tanks thief jailed 6 years

23 hrs ago | 818 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days