Twin brothers rape married woman

News / National

by Staff reporter

Mberengwa twin brothers aged 27 years have been arrested for allegedly taking turns to rape a married woman before robbing her of her valuables as punishment for causing the arrest of their relative.The brothers, the court heard, allegedly prepared sadza and roasted meat in their victim's kitchen after raping her. They ate the food before vanishing into the night.This was heard when Handsome and Giveus Shumba yesterday appeared before Gweru regional magistrate Mrs Phathekile Msipa facing robbery and rape charges. The two pleaded not guilty and were remanded in custody to February 29.Prosecuting, Mr Talent Tadenyika said on July 5 last year at around 11PM, Handsome and Giveus allegedly teamed up and went to the complainant`s bedroom where they found her sleeping with her children. The court heard that the brothers forcibly opened a window to gain entry."Whilst inside the bedroom, Giveus went to the bed where the complainant was sleeping, used a baby towel and blindfolded her but she was able to identify him when he started accusing her of causing the arrest of his relative."Giveus allegedly raped her once without protection while Handsome watched. Thereafter Handsome also allegedly raped her once and also did not use protection. The pair allegedly threatened to kill the complainant if she dared scream for help," said Mr Tadenyika.He said Giveus struck the complainant once on the left shoulder and once on the right knee using an axe handle to stop her from getting off the bed. Mr Tadenyika said the brothers allegedly cooked food in the complainant's kitchen and ate before leaving. The two accused took a navy blue travelling bag in which they put two silver Ecco speakers, a cellphone, clothes and a Rock sonic car radio and left. The matter was reported to police leading to their arrest.The court heard that Handsome and Giveus escaped from lawful custody before they were re-arrested.