Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

Judge President Chiweshe related to Marry Chiwenga, says top journo

by Staff reporter
1 min ago | Views
TOP journalist Hopewell Chin'ono has claimed that Vice President Chiwenga's estranged wife Marry Mubaiwa was related to the judge President Justice George Chiweshe.

Marry is currently involved in a messy divorce wrangle with her VP husband with the custody of the couple's assets and children at the centre stage.

On Friday, the High Court granted an application by the former model to be allowed access to her minor children, family home and assets, a ruling that was immediately appealed by the VP.

In a Tweet, Chin'ono, a journalist who has taken a stance against high level corruption through some thought provoking commentary on social media, has drawn a food for thought scenario over the invidious situation Chiweshe finds himself in.

He says Marry is a blood relative to the top judge, once subordinate to Chiwenga when both fought the war and later serving in the military.



Source - newzimbabwe

Subscribe

Email:
Must Read

Mnangagwa's govt revises civil servants pay offer

18 secs ago | 2 Views

Zesa unveils plans to ease load-shedding

37 secs ago | 1 Views

Twin brothers rape married woman

2 mins ago | 2 Views

Fake cops raid vendors

2 mins ago | 3 Views

2 officers challenge superiors' decision

2 mins ago | 3 Views

Man brutally attacked in beer brawl

3 mins ago | 3 Views

Man in hiding after 'assaulting' lover's lover

3 mins ago | 4 Views

RBZ acts on foreign exchange rate manipulators

3 mins ago | 3 Views

10 armed robbers go berserk

4 mins ago | 4 Views

Bulawayo High Court comes to Gweru

4 mins ago | 5 Views

New Air Zimbabwe planes must start generating revenue

4 mins ago | 5 Views

'Mapeza is the Pitso Mosimane of Zimbabwean football'

5 mins ago | 4 Views

National Archives speaks on Jonathan Moyo book 'sabotage'

5 mins ago | 5 Views

Mubaiwa wins custody, Chiwenga appeals

6 mins ago | 4 Views

Zinara boss fired

6 mins ago | 8 Views

Mnangagwa seizes land from Mugabe allies

6 mins ago | 4 Views

Give love, respect to elderly, says Auxillia Mnangagwa

10 hrs ago | 513 Views

Five arrested for illegal possession of pangolins

10 hrs ago | 597 Views

Divorce exposes Chiwenga's flashy lifestyle

10 hrs ago | 2885 Views

Zinara boss fired

10 hrs ago | 971 Views

Kazembe Kazembe breathes fire over corruption at passport offices

10 hrs ago | 1188 Views

NRZ to collect railage charges in foreign currency

10 hrs ago | 586 Views

Man in court for stealing bus

10 hrs ago | 1238 Views

Youth are sleeping on duty

11 hrs ago | 281 Views

Congratulations!

16 hrs ago | 5160 Views

Harare police raid underground machete suppliers

17 hrs ago | 3326 Views

Matemadanda rallies the nation against illegal demonstrations

20 hrs ago | 1963 Views

Zanu PF secret on vote buying exposed

21 hrs ago | 3995 Views

CBZ Insurance reintroduces international travel insurance

21 hrs ago | 507 Views

Man stabbed by friend in beer brawl

21 hrs ago | 1317 Views

RBZ freezes accounts used for parallel market activities

22 hrs ago | 3563 Views

Zimbabwe verifies nationalities of SA cop 'murderers'

22 hrs ago | 6529 Views

BCC disconnects water supplies to defaulting rate payers

22 hrs ago | 610 Views

Highlanders increase membership fees four fold

22 hrs ago | 845 Views

Mine worker shot dead by armed robbers

22 hrs ago | 1100 Views

Notorious gas tanks thief jailed 6 years

23 hrs ago | 818 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days