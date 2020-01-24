Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

Mnangagwa loyalist says Govt roller meal taskforce foolish

by Staff reporter
2 hrs ago | Views
South African based President Emmerson Mnangagwa's confidante and MDC critic Kudzai Mutisi has scoffed off at Industry and Commerce Minister Sekai Nzenza's roller meal committee set to monitor the selling and distribution of maize-meal amid indications that corruption is rearing its ugly head among retailers.

Mutisi wrote on Twitter Friday : "This is a very foolish move if you ask me…Remove subsidies & let the market operate freely. Use the money (subsidy) to pay more money to teachers & other civil servants…Transfer cash directly to the poor… Subsidies are difficult to manage!"




Source - newzimbabwe

Subscribe

Email:
Must Read

Man jailed for robbing a man while relieving himself

1 hr ago | 102 Views

Zim obliterates Scotland

1 hr ago | 44 Views

Mnangagwa goes for broke

2 hrs ago | 825 Views

Mucherahowa blasts Dembare

2 hrs ago | 211 Views

Machete gangs leave one dead, several injured in ore heist

2 hrs ago | 474 Views

Does 1Gig of data cost US$75 in Zimbabwe?

2 hrs ago | 247 Views

Barber in court for aggravated indecent assault

2 hrs ago | 278 Views

'Chief' Ndiweni unites MDC

2 hrs ago | 493 Views

Cosafa humiliates Zifa

2 hrs ago | 212 Views

Zifa to attend top continental seminar

2 hrs ago | 42 Views

Sikhala speaks on treason trial

2 hrs ago | 139 Views

Woman kidnaps, assaults minor over food

2 hrs ago | 52 Views

Workers panic over Kasukuwere farm seizure

2 hrs ago | 238 Views

Zimbabwe banks face bleak future

2 hrs ago | 167 Views

'Chiwenga threat to rule of law'

2 hrs ago | 219 Views

Chamisa's MDC to push for Mnangagwa ouster

2 hrs ago | 215 Views

ZBC sued for $6m for copyright

2 hrs ago | 158 Views

'Police cover up cop shooting of man'

2 hrs ago | 148 Views

Zimbabwe improves on graft ranking

2 hrs ago | 54 Views

Gumbura jailbreak trial stayed

2 hrs ago | 50 Views

Gringo resumes acting

2 hrs ago | 58 Views

Zanu-PF, MDC councillors clash over street names

2 hrs ago | 77 Views

PG seeks forfeiture of Zimra official's assets

2 hrs ago | 68 Views

Mphoko seeks direct access to ConCourt

2 hrs ago | 36 Views

'Zimbabwe health system digitally stunted'

2 hrs ago | 22 Views

More details emerge in State House director trial

2 hrs ago | 84 Views

New Warriors coach out next week

2 hrs ago | 31 Views

Mnangagwa govt must operate above petty politics

2 hrs ago | 35 Views

Zanu-PF secret exposed

2 hrs ago | 56 Views

'Zimbabwe needs urgent political dialogue'

2 hrs ago | 31 Views

Constitutional changes could be Mnangagwa's Hobbesian moment

2 hrs ago | 40 Views

Time Mnangagwa admitted failure

2 hrs ago | 39 Views

Judge hammered Chiwenga

2 hrs ago | 50 Views

'Chamisa rattled state security agents'

2 hrs ago | 87 Views

Search for fugitive Defence ministry official intensifies

2 hrs ago | 47 Views

Chamisa goes after corrupt officials

2 hrs ago | 20 Views

Cosafa lies exposed

2 hrs ago | 27 Views

Chivayo scores victory against Ziyambi

2 hrs ago | 46 Views

2020 holds no promise for troubled Zimbabwe

2 hrs ago | 31 Views

Man in court for stealing bus

2 hrs ago | 43 Views

Corruption in police force irks Mnangagwa's govt

2 hrs ago | 42 Views

Pamushana High School records best A-level results in Masvingo

2 hrs ago | 49 Views

Search for new NRZ suitor begins

2 hrs ago | 17 Views

Bosso unaudited financials to hog limelight

2 hrs ago | 19 Views

Prince Dube back from trials in China

2 hrs ago | 49 Views

NRZ to charge in forex

2 hrs ago | 72 Views

Zesa secures $100 million to ease load shedding

2 hrs ago | 45 Views

Zifa barred from Chiyangwa's Cosafa AGM

2 hrs ago | 24 Views

Mnangagwa's govt forfeits 1 000 mining claims in Matabeleland South

2 hrs ago | 28 Views

Amacimbi harvester strangles leopard, arrested

2 hrs ago | 109 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days