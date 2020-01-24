Bosso unaudited financials to hog limelight

News / National

by Staff reporter

LACK of audited accounts at Highlanders' annual general meeting scheduled for this morning could see the gathering being moved to another day if precedence is followed.Highlanders had to move their 2005 annual general meeting to a week later due to unavailability of audited accounts at the members get together. A member, who declined to be named, said it will not be the first time the Highlanders AGM is being held without audited accounts but the question was whether the meeting can go ahead and when will the financials be presented."We had a similar situation in 2005 where the audited accounts were unavailable during the date of the AGM but the house agreed to move the meeting to a week later when they were duly presented. I am not sure what is going to happen tomorrow (today) but the financials are one of the main items and it would be folly to go ahead without audited accounts," he said.However, another member felt the meeting should go ahead with another date being set for the presentation of accounts as it would be a breach of the constitution not to hold the meeting."Of course, it is worrying for members that we are heading for the AGM without audited accounts and it is something that should be presented as soon they are ready as people would want to know why there are delays. It raises unnecessary suspicion but we are hopeful all is in order in terms of the accounts," he said.Highlanders media and communications officer, Ronald Moyo told our sister paper Chronicle during the week that: "What is key though is that our accounts will eventually be audited, but only maybe after two weeks from now and that means during the meeting on Sunday, members won't get audited accounts and may then have to agree at that meeting not to have the treasurer's report presented until the audit".The meeting scheduled for Highlanders Sports Club will see the chairmen of the executive and board present their reports. Board chairman, Luke Mnkandla's report is likely to shed light on the suspension and eventual return of two executive members, vice-chairman, Modern Ngwenya and secretary, Israel Moyo.