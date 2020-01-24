Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

Search for new NRZ suitor begins

by Staff reporter
2 hrs ago | Views
The renewed search for a suitor for the National Railways of Zimbabwe (NRZ) is set to begin this week after the US$400 million deal with Diaspora Infrastructure Development Group (DIDG)-Transnet consortium fell through last year.

The NRZ board is set to meet this week to review terms of reference for the retendering process.

Once the new guidelines and timelines are approved the tendering process will begin. Transport and Infrastructural Development Minister Joel Biggie Matiza said this week's meeting will determine the way forward.

"The NRZ board is currently working on the terms of reference for the retendering process. We are meeting sometime next week (this week) to discuss the way forward, to discuss on the timelines and when the tenders are flighted."

Government is actively trying to revive the rail operator as it is a key enabler for industry and commerce.

Most cargo is presently being moved through road, which is a relatively expensive mode of transport.

NRZ board chairperson Mr Martin Dinha told our Harare Bureau they will be meeting Minister Matiza and Attorney-General Prince Machaya to map the way forward.

"A recent Cabinet decision directed that the recapitalisation deal be re-tendered, and the Ministry (of Transport and Infrastructural Development) wrote to NRZ detailing the processes to be done. Pursuant to this, next week (this week) the NRZ board should meet our Transport Minister, Biggie Matiza, and the Attorney-General and map the way forward.

"NRZ is a creature of legislation and a wholly Government of Zimbabwe-owned parastatal and State enterprise, naturally it is bound by Cabinet decisions and directives."

He said the rail operator needed urgent capital injection to turn around its fortunes. Government said it was forced to cancel the US$400 million DIDG/Transnet deal after the investor failed to meet agreed timelines. DIDG had also reportedly severed ties with the South African entity, Transnet, which was a key partner to the consortium that signed the initial deal with Government, which raised legal complications.

University of Zimbabwe transport planning lecturer, Mr Smart Dumba, said Government had to tighten the tendering system to avoid inordinate delays to national projects.

"Transport is the lifeline for any economy; thus, efforts to rehabilitate and construct railway network should be highly commended. However, it is important for Government to relook at its tendering systems as some of the projects take long to be completed because of the contractors."

In 2018, Government cancelled the Geiger tender for the Beitbridge-Harare-Chirundu road after the investor failed to implement the project. Geiger International had initially won the tender to rehabilitate and construct the highway - considered a major regional route - in April 2016.

Source - sundaynews

Subscribe

Email:
Must Read

Man jailed for robbing a man while relieving himself

1 hr ago | 105 Views

Zim obliterates Scotland

1 hr ago | 47 Views

Mnangagwa goes for broke

2 hrs ago | 834 Views

Mucherahowa blasts Dembare

2 hrs ago | 213 Views

Machete gangs leave one dead, several injured in ore heist

2 hrs ago | 476 Views

Does 1Gig of data cost US$75 in Zimbabwe?

2 hrs ago | 256 Views

Barber in court for aggravated indecent assault

2 hrs ago | 279 Views

'Chief' Ndiweni unites MDC

2 hrs ago | 501 Views

Cosafa humiliates Zifa

2 hrs ago | 212 Views

Zifa to attend top continental seminar

2 hrs ago | 42 Views

Sikhala speaks on treason trial

2 hrs ago | 139 Views

Woman kidnaps, assaults minor over food

2 hrs ago | 52 Views

Workers panic over Kasukuwere farm seizure

2 hrs ago | 238 Views

Zimbabwe banks face bleak future

2 hrs ago | 169 Views

'Chiwenga threat to rule of law'

2 hrs ago | 220 Views

Chamisa's MDC to push for Mnangagwa ouster

2 hrs ago | 216 Views

ZBC sued for $6m for copyright

2 hrs ago | 158 Views

'Police cover up cop shooting of man'

2 hrs ago | 148 Views

Zimbabwe improves on graft ranking

2 hrs ago | 55 Views

Gumbura jailbreak trial stayed

2 hrs ago | 51 Views

Gringo resumes acting

2 hrs ago | 58 Views

Zanu-PF, MDC councillors clash over street names

2 hrs ago | 77 Views

PG seeks forfeiture of Zimra official's assets

2 hrs ago | 68 Views

Mphoko seeks direct access to ConCourt

2 hrs ago | 36 Views

'Zimbabwe health system digitally stunted'

2 hrs ago | 22 Views

More details emerge in State House director trial

2 hrs ago | 84 Views

New Warriors coach out next week

2 hrs ago | 31 Views

Mnangagwa govt must operate above petty politics

2 hrs ago | 35 Views

Zanu-PF secret exposed

2 hrs ago | 56 Views

'Zimbabwe needs urgent political dialogue'

2 hrs ago | 31 Views

Constitutional changes could be Mnangagwa's Hobbesian moment

2 hrs ago | 40 Views

Time Mnangagwa admitted failure

2 hrs ago | 39 Views

Judge hammered Chiwenga

2 hrs ago | 50 Views

'Chamisa rattled state security agents'

2 hrs ago | 88 Views

Search for fugitive Defence ministry official intensifies

2 hrs ago | 47 Views

Chamisa goes after corrupt officials

2 hrs ago | 21 Views

Cosafa lies exposed

2 hrs ago | 27 Views

Chivayo scores victory against Ziyambi

2 hrs ago | 46 Views

2020 holds no promise for troubled Zimbabwe

2 hrs ago | 31 Views

Man in court for stealing bus

2 hrs ago | 43 Views

Corruption in police force irks Mnangagwa's govt

2 hrs ago | 42 Views

Pamushana High School records best A-level results in Masvingo

2 hrs ago | 49 Views

Bosso unaudited financials to hog limelight

2 hrs ago | 19 Views

Prince Dube back from trials in China

2 hrs ago | 50 Views

NRZ to charge in forex

2 hrs ago | 72 Views

Zesa secures $100 million to ease load shedding

2 hrs ago | 45 Views

Zifa barred from Chiyangwa's Cosafa AGM

2 hrs ago | 24 Views

Mnangagwa's govt forfeits 1 000 mining claims in Matabeleland South

2 hrs ago | 28 Views

Amacimbi harvester strangles leopard, arrested

2 hrs ago | 109 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days