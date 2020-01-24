Pamushana High School records best A-level results in Masvingo

News / National

by Staff reporter

SCHOOLS in Masvingo Province recorded 251 candidates who scored 15 points and above in the Zimbabwe School Examination Council A-level public examinations for 2019, records have shown.An analysis of the recently released A-level results for the province also showed that more than 50 scored 20 points with traditional school powerhouses continuing to lead the pack. In terms of candidates who recorded 15 points and above, Pamushana High School led the pack with a record 77 pupils breaching the mark.M-Hugo Secondary popularly known as Copota School of the Blind in Zimuto that enrols pupils with different forms of disabilities, is on position 13 out of 130 schools in the province. Out of 14 candidates who sat for the examinations at the school, nine passed and scored nine points and above with one scoring 14 points while two had 14 points each.Masvingo provincial education director Mr Zadius Chitiga said the performance of the school was impressive."It is a first of its kind," he said.Mr Chitiga said the percentage pass rate for the province averaged 75 percent, and most schools including some in rural areas performed above expectations. In the leading pack in the top 10 is Ndarama High where one teacher produced 21 pupils who scored As each in her subject. The school had two pupils with 19 points, two with 18 and one with 16."We have observed that the province has 52 pupils who have scored 20 points and above. This is remarkable and we are glad with such results," said Mr Chitiga.He said Masvingo continues to make records in the country and remained a force to reckon with."We are topping other provinces in A-level. We continue to be part of the leading pack in the country," he said.He said the excellent records posted by schools in the provinces was evidence of hard work on the part of pupils and teachers."In the top 10 we have Nyamandi High School, Dewure High, St Anthony, Chibi, Chibwedziva, Ndarama High School, Zvachose High, Marirangwe High, Pamushana High and Hippo Valley while Gokomere is on position 11."Gokomere produced an impressive record on the quality of results but 99 pupils passed against 153 registered translating to 64 percent," said Mr Chitiga.He said others had a smaller number of candidates and a greater percentage of them made it.