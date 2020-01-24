Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

Man in court for stealing bus

by Staff reporter
1 hr ago | Views
A MAN from Njube in Bulawayo has been arrested on charges of stealing a bus parked in Thorngrove after it was involved in an accident four years earlier.

The bus, which had Botswana registration, belonged to a Zimbabwean living in the neighbouring country.

Bongani Dube (41) was not asked to plead to theft charges when he appeared before Bulawayo magistrate Lizwe Jamela on Thursday and was remanded out of custody to February 7.

The complainant is Kaiser Dhliwayo Saungweme (68).

The bus was involved in a road accident along the Bulawayo-Gweru Highway sometime in 2015.

Saungweme took the bus to a garage in Thorngrove suburb for safe keeping as it was foreign registered.

It is alleged that between December 2015 and March 2019, Dube approached Jobert Maplanka who had custody of the bus and misrepresented to him that he bought the bus from Saungweme.

He also claimed he had already finalised sale transactions with Saungweme despite the fact the he (Saungweme) was in Botswana.

He went on to show Maplanka telephone calls made to Saungweme as a way of convincing him that the transaction had been finalised.

It is alleged that through the misrepresentation, Dube took the bus which was without a gearbox and stripped it of parts and components.

He also sold the shell to scrap metal dealers.

The total value of the stolen property was approximately US$31 400 and nothing was recovered.

The matter was reported to the police, leading to Dube's arrest.

Source - newsday

Subscribe

Email:
Must Read

Man jailed for robbing a man while relieving himself

2 mins ago | 2 Views

Zim obliterates Scotland

7 mins ago | 8 Views

Mnangagwa goes for broke

1 hr ago | 269 Views

Mucherahowa blasts Dembare

1 hr ago | 68 Views

Machete gangs leave one dead, several injured in ore heist

1 hr ago | 225 Views

Does 1Gig of data cost US$75 in Zimbabwe?

1 hr ago | 101 Views

Barber in court for aggravated indecent assault

1 hr ago | 112 Views

'Chief' Ndiweni unites MDC

1 hr ago | 202 Views

Cosafa humiliates Zifa

1 hr ago | 103 Views

Zifa to attend top continental seminar

1 hr ago | 32 Views

Sikhala speaks on treason trial

1 hr ago | 72 Views

Woman kidnaps, assaults minor over food

1 hr ago | 36 Views

Workers panic over Kasukuwere farm seizure

1 hr ago | 182 Views

Zimbabwe banks face bleak future

1 hr ago | 133 Views

'Chiwenga threat to rule of law'

1 hr ago | 162 Views

Chamisa's MDC to push for Mnangagwa ouster

1 hr ago | 157 Views

ZBC sued for $6m for copyright

1 hr ago | 116 Views

'Police cover up cop shooting of man'

1 hr ago | 119 Views

Zimbabwe improves on graft ranking

1 hr ago | 48 Views

Gumbura jailbreak trial stayed

1 hr ago | 40 Views

Gringo resumes acting

1 hr ago | 44 Views

Zanu-PF, MDC councillors clash over street names

1 hr ago | 52 Views

PG seeks forfeiture of Zimra official's assets

1 hr ago | 30 Views

Mphoko seeks direct access to ConCourt

1 hr ago | 22 Views

'Zimbabwe health system digitally stunted'

1 hr ago | 19 Views

More details emerge in State House director trial

1 hr ago | 40 Views

New Warriors coach out next week

1 hr ago | 22 Views

Mnangagwa govt must operate above petty politics

1 hr ago | 27 Views

Zanu-PF secret exposed

1 hr ago | 32 Views

'Zimbabwe needs urgent political dialogue'

1 hr ago | 25 Views

Constitutional changes could be Mnangagwa's Hobbesian moment

1 hr ago | 27 Views

Time Mnangagwa admitted failure

1 hr ago | 34 Views

Judge hammered Chiwenga

1 hr ago | 34 Views

'Chamisa rattled state security agents'

1 hr ago | 60 Views

Search for fugitive Defence ministry official intensifies

1 hr ago | 35 Views

Chamisa goes after corrupt officials

1 hr ago | 19 Views

RBZ freezes Chinese firm bank accounts

1 hr ago | 23 Views

Cosafa lies exposed

1 hr ago | 23 Views

Chivayo scores victory against Ziyambi

1 hr ago | 31 Views

2020 holds no promise for troubled Zimbabwe

1 hr ago | 27 Views

Chiwenga divorce exposes flashy lifestyle

1 hr ago | 34 Views

Kazembe breathes fire over corruption at passport offices

1 hr ago | 34 Views

RBZ authorises NRZ to collect railage charges in foreign currency

1 hr ago | 15 Views

Corruption in police force irks Mnangagwa's govt

1 hr ago | 29 Views

Pamushana High School records best A-level results in Masvingo

1 hr ago | 41 Views

Search for new NRZ suitor begins

1 hr ago | 15 Views

Bosso unaudited financials to hog limelight

1 hr ago | 16 Views

Prince Dube back from trials in China

1 hr ago | 36 Views

NRZ to charge in forex

1 hr ago | 47 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days