Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

2020 holds no promise for troubled Zimbabwe

by Staff reporter
2 hrs ago | Views
A SHORT queue has formed outside a supermarket in Sunningdale, a supposedly middle-class suburb in Harare.

Behind the supermarket, a truck is offloading bags of mealie-meal, a commodity that recently became part of the long list of products that are in short supply in troubled Zimbabwe.

Maize meal supplies dwindled last month following government's reinstatement of a subsidy on the staple product and the situation has been made worse by the drought the country is experiencing.

While the country has had a command agriculture programme that was expected to boost grain reserves, the scheme has been marred by reports of looting, corruption and mismanagement orchestrated by its very own proponents.

In the end, Zimbabwe, formerly self-sufficient, has become the beggar in a region that is experiencing considerable growth.

With the late former President Robert Mugabe having been fingered as the reason behind the country's woes, it appears the not-so-new administration led by President Emmerson Mnangagwa (pictured) since 2017 has not done any better and, if at all, there has been nothing but promises of Canaan as the economic, political, human rights and social services situation continue to deteriorate.

So, as 2020 begins, it appears Zimbabwe's problems are not limited to maize meal shortages.

Shortages of fuel, water and electricity have persisted despite earlier government promises that stability would ensue.

Worse still, the country's currency problems continue and with the black market being reportedly driven and fuelled by top government officials, inflation has peaked to 521% and continues to rise.

Companies continue to shut down, and only this week, it was reported that one of the oldest wholesale chain, Bhadella, was shutting its doors, in what proves the "open for business" slogan by government is nothing, but a joke.

The effects of the country's crisis have also manifested in the education sector, and government's response to schools and colleges intending to increase fees in accordance with inflation have been predictable and not helpful.

By tightly-regulating fees and barring increases, government has left schools with no capacity to meet their obligations, leaving some schools having to beg for donations from parents.

Universities have deferred the February intake in what reminds many of the 2007/8 crisis.

Teachers and medical practitioners are discontented and like all other civil servants, their salaries have been eroded by inflation to about US$50 a month.

With the economic crisis eating into the population's incomes, and as cash shortages persist, machete-wielding gangs have become the latest result of the country's bedlam.

With reports of people being maimed in mining areas and robbers resorting to the use of machetes, government continues to make high sounding proclamations that the police are dealing with the menace.

However, because of their reported strong links to some government officials, MaShurugwi, who are behind the machete wars, may not go down easily.

Far from the city, villagers in many parts of Zimbabwe are starving, and in areas like Mwenezi, hundreds of cattle have so far died due to drought.

For a government that has made lofty promises but has fallen far short in fulfilment, the situation that Zimbabwe is in these early days of 2020 proves how difficult the year is likely to be.

This week, the United Nations (UN) reported that Zimbabwe's economic outlook was gloomy.

According to the UN, the country's economy shrank by 5,5% in 2019 and was expected to further shrink by 2,5% this year.

The UN attributed the shrink largely to foreign currency shortages, increased public debt, and uncontrolled inflation.

However, now known for false promises over the past few years, the Zimbabwe government has predicted a 3% growth in 2020 and this is despite renowned economists having said the contraction could be by more than 10%.

With this huge mountain of problems, the people of Zimbabwe can only brace for a turbulent 2020 considering that government appears to have no solution and has continued to go for priorities that prove how uncaring it is to the plight of Zimbabweans.

Source - newsday

Subscribe

Email:
Must Read

Man jailed for robbing a man while relieving himself

1 hr ago | 105 Views

Zim obliterates Scotland

1 hr ago | 48 Views

Mnangagwa goes for broke

2 hrs ago | 837 Views

Mucherahowa blasts Dembare

2 hrs ago | 214 Views

Machete gangs leave one dead, several injured in ore heist

2 hrs ago | 478 Views

Does 1Gig of data cost US$75 in Zimbabwe?

2 hrs ago | 256 Views

Barber in court for aggravated indecent assault

2 hrs ago | 279 Views

'Chief' Ndiweni unites MDC

2 hrs ago | 504 Views

Cosafa humiliates Zifa

2 hrs ago | 212 Views

Zifa to attend top continental seminar

2 hrs ago | 42 Views

Sikhala speaks on treason trial

2 hrs ago | 139 Views

Woman kidnaps, assaults minor over food

2 hrs ago | 53 Views

Workers panic over Kasukuwere farm seizure

2 hrs ago | 239 Views

Zimbabwe banks face bleak future

2 hrs ago | 169 Views

'Chiwenga threat to rule of law'

2 hrs ago | 220 Views

Chamisa's MDC to push for Mnangagwa ouster

2 hrs ago | 216 Views

ZBC sued for $6m for copyright

2 hrs ago | 158 Views

'Police cover up cop shooting of man'

2 hrs ago | 148 Views

Zimbabwe improves on graft ranking

2 hrs ago | 55 Views

Gumbura jailbreak trial stayed

2 hrs ago | 51 Views

Gringo resumes acting

2 hrs ago | 58 Views

Zanu-PF, MDC councillors clash over street names

2 hrs ago | 77 Views

PG seeks forfeiture of Zimra official's assets

2 hrs ago | 68 Views

Mphoko seeks direct access to ConCourt

2 hrs ago | 36 Views

'Zimbabwe health system digitally stunted'

2 hrs ago | 22 Views

More details emerge in State House director trial

2 hrs ago | 84 Views

New Warriors coach out next week

2 hrs ago | 31 Views

Mnangagwa govt must operate above petty politics

2 hrs ago | 35 Views

Zanu-PF secret exposed

2 hrs ago | 56 Views

'Zimbabwe needs urgent political dialogue'

2 hrs ago | 31 Views

Constitutional changes could be Mnangagwa's Hobbesian moment

2 hrs ago | 40 Views

Time Mnangagwa admitted failure

2 hrs ago | 39 Views

Judge hammered Chiwenga

2 hrs ago | 50 Views

'Chamisa rattled state security agents'

2 hrs ago | 88 Views

Search for fugitive Defence ministry official intensifies

2 hrs ago | 47 Views

Chamisa goes after corrupt officials

2 hrs ago | 21 Views

Cosafa lies exposed

2 hrs ago | 27 Views

Chivayo scores victory against Ziyambi

2 hrs ago | 47 Views

Man in court for stealing bus

2 hrs ago | 43 Views

Corruption in police force irks Mnangagwa's govt

2 hrs ago | 42 Views

Pamushana High School records best A-level results in Masvingo

2 hrs ago | 49 Views

Search for new NRZ suitor begins

2 hrs ago | 18 Views

Bosso unaudited financials to hog limelight

2 hrs ago | 19 Views

Prince Dube back from trials in China

2 hrs ago | 50 Views

NRZ to charge in forex

2 hrs ago | 73 Views

Zesa secures $100 million to ease load shedding

2 hrs ago | 45 Views

Zifa barred from Chiyangwa's Cosafa AGM

2 hrs ago | 24 Views

Mnangagwa's govt forfeits 1 000 mining claims in Matabeleland South

2 hrs ago | 28 Views

Amacimbi harvester strangles leopard, arrested

2 hrs ago | 109 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days