Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

Search for fugitive Defence ministry official intensifies

by Staff reporter
2 hrs ago | Views
POLICE have intensified the search for a top Defence ministry official, Danison Muvandi, who is on the run after allegedly swindling government of $306 135 in a cleaning service scam.

Prosecutor George Manokore said this while remanding other top Defence ministry officials, Peter Muchakadzi and Kunofiwa Madondo, who are facing similar charges.

Manokore told magistrate Hosea Mujaya that the police had arrested three suspects, Muchakadzi, Madondo and Laxwell Ngara and their trial date would be decided after the arrest of Muvandi.

Allegations are that from March to June 2019, Ngara connived with Muvandi, Muchakazi and Madondo and misrepresented to their superiors that the Defence ministry had received cleaning services from Maids on Wheels (Pvt) Limited.

They allegedly manufactured receipts purporting Maids on Wheels rendered cleaning services on different dates and all the fake invoices added up to $306 135.

The State alleges the trio sourced five fake invoices with a total value of $306 135 and originated minutes dated June 19, 2019 addressed to the finance and human resources director, Muvandi, who is the owner and signatory to the Maids on Wheels bank account.

The accused persons then allegedly attached the five invoices to the minutes with instructions for the payment without attaching the required award-of-tender letter specifying the job done and signed by the chairman of the procurement management unit.

It is alleged on June 20, 2019, the trio then took a payment request form to the chief accountant, who processed the payment.

Investigations revealed that no requisition was raised by the procurement management unit for cleaning services and there was no tender awarded to Maids on Wheels.

Source - newsday

Subscribe

Email:
Must Read

Man jailed for robbing a man while relieving himself

1 hr ago | 105 Views

Zim obliterates Scotland

1 hr ago | 49 Views

Mnangagwa goes for broke

2 hrs ago | 838 Views

Mucherahowa blasts Dembare

2 hrs ago | 215 Views

Machete gangs leave one dead, several injured in ore heist

2 hrs ago | 481 Views

Does 1Gig of data cost US$75 in Zimbabwe?

2 hrs ago | 256 Views

Barber in court for aggravated indecent assault

2 hrs ago | 280 Views

'Chief' Ndiweni unites MDC

2 hrs ago | 506 Views

Cosafa humiliates Zifa

2 hrs ago | 212 Views

Zifa to attend top continental seminar

2 hrs ago | 42 Views

Sikhala speaks on treason trial

2 hrs ago | 140 Views

Woman kidnaps, assaults minor over food

2 hrs ago | 54 Views

Workers panic over Kasukuwere farm seizure

2 hrs ago | 240 Views

Zimbabwe banks face bleak future

2 hrs ago | 171 Views

'Chiwenga threat to rule of law'

2 hrs ago | 220 Views

Chamisa's MDC to push for Mnangagwa ouster

2 hrs ago | 216 Views

ZBC sued for $6m for copyright

2 hrs ago | 158 Views

'Police cover up cop shooting of man'

2 hrs ago | 148 Views

Zimbabwe improves on graft ranking

2 hrs ago | 55 Views

Gumbura jailbreak trial stayed

2 hrs ago | 51 Views

Gringo resumes acting

2 hrs ago | 58 Views

Zanu-PF, MDC councillors clash over street names

2 hrs ago | 77 Views

PG seeks forfeiture of Zimra official's assets

2 hrs ago | 68 Views

Mphoko seeks direct access to ConCourt

2 hrs ago | 36 Views

'Zimbabwe health system digitally stunted'

2 hrs ago | 22 Views

More details emerge in State House director trial

2 hrs ago | 84 Views

New Warriors coach out next week

2 hrs ago | 31 Views

Mnangagwa govt must operate above petty politics

2 hrs ago | 35 Views

Zanu-PF secret exposed

2 hrs ago | 56 Views

'Zimbabwe needs urgent political dialogue'

2 hrs ago | 31 Views

Constitutional changes could be Mnangagwa's Hobbesian moment

2 hrs ago | 41 Views

Time Mnangagwa admitted failure

2 hrs ago | 39 Views

Judge hammered Chiwenga

2 hrs ago | 50 Views

'Chamisa rattled state security agents'

2 hrs ago | 88 Views

Chamisa goes after corrupt officials

2 hrs ago | 21 Views

Cosafa lies exposed

2 hrs ago | 27 Views

Chivayo scores victory against Ziyambi

2 hrs ago | 48 Views

2020 holds no promise for troubled Zimbabwe

2 hrs ago | 31 Views

Man in court for stealing bus

2 hrs ago | 43 Views

Corruption in police force irks Mnangagwa's govt

2 hrs ago | 42 Views

Pamushana High School records best A-level results in Masvingo

2 hrs ago | 50 Views

Search for new NRZ suitor begins

2 hrs ago | 18 Views

Bosso unaudited financials to hog limelight

2 hrs ago | 19 Views

Prince Dube back from trials in China

2 hrs ago | 51 Views

NRZ to charge in forex

2 hrs ago | 73 Views

Zesa secures $100 million to ease load shedding

2 hrs ago | 45 Views

Zifa barred from Chiyangwa's Cosafa AGM

2 hrs ago | 24 Views

Mnangagwa's govt forfeits 1 000 mining claims in Matabeleland South

2 hrs ago | 28 Views

Amacimbi harvester strangles leopard, arrested

2 hrs ago | 109 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days