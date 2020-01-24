Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

'Zimbabwe needs urgent political dialogue'

by Staff reporter
2 hrs ago | Views
EUROPEAN Union ambassador to Zimbabwe, Timo Olkkonen, has said only urgent political dialogue between the country's main political actors will rescue the country from the humanitarian crisis, which has resulted in over seven million people in need of food aid.

Addressing a Press conference in Bulawayo on Wednesday, Olkkonen said the country would not go anywhere unless the political actors sat together to dialogue for the benefit of the people.

"Zimbabwe has experienced a lot of issues on the economic front. In the social sector, there are concerning stories about how the economic crisis is having a negative influence on the social fabric. There is an urgent need for political parties to dialogue for the benefit of the people," he said.

Olkkonen blamed the crisis on a polarised political set-up.

"We have a humanitarian crisis and in order to address this, we must first correct the polarised political situation in the country," the top EU diplomat said.

Olkkonen said the European bloc could not prescribe how the process takes place.

"We are in favour of having a dialogue going on and that it is comprehensive. But exactly how, we cannot be prescriptive. We will not tell Zimbabweans or their government exactly how they should be doing that," he said

Opposition MDC leader Nelson Chamisa on Tuesday said he was committed to genuine dialogue between him and President Emmerson Mnangagwa in order to take Zimbabwe out of the economic quagmire.

Chamisa also said the dialogue should include the military, which is often accused of dabbling in partisan politics.

However, Mnangagwa has refused to dialogue with Chamisa outside the Political Actors Dialogue (Polad) platform comprising fringe political parties which lost the 2018 elections, among them Thokozani Khupe's MDC-T and Lovemore Madhuku's NCA.

The EU envoy also urged the Zimbabwean government to implement recommendations of the Kgalema Motlanthe commission of inquiry into the August 1, 2018 post-election violence.

"We are encouraging the government to follow up on the Motlanthe Commission recommendations because they will be pertinent to subsequent events that have been happening in the country," Olkkonen said.

Among the recommendations is the prosecution of soldiers who fatally shot six civilians in post-election violence on August 1, 2018 as well as the implementation of electoral and political reforms.

He said the government should also respond to the 2018 electoral observer missions recommendations, which he described as low-hanging fruits.

"The recommendations are there. Many of these recommendations are not contested, but it's been more than a year since the Motlanthe Commission report came out. As EU, we strongly believe that these are low-hanging fruits," he said.

The EU warned Mnangagwa's administration that it was running out of time as the next election was by the corner before meeting the recommendations.

"The clock is ticking towards the next election and many of these recommendations require time before implementation," Olkkonen said.

Several electoral observer missions condemned the July 2018 elections as flawed in various ways, especially the manner in which police officers voted ahead of official polling date and how results were transmitted to the national command centre.

Source - newsday

Subscribe

Email:
Must Read

Man jailed for robbing a man while relieving himself

1 hr ago | 105 Views

Zim obliterates Scotland

1 hr ago | 49 Views

Mnangagwa goes for broke

2 hrs ago | 839 Views

Mucherahowa blasts Dembare

2 hrs ago | 215 Views

Machete gangs leave one dead, several injured in ore heist

2 hrs ago | 482 Views

Does 1Gig of data cost US$75 in Zimbabwe?

2 hrs ago | 256 Views

Barber in court for aggravated indecent assault

2 hrs ago | 280 Views

'Chief' Ndiweni unites MDC

2 hrs ago | 509 Views

Cosafa humiliates Zifa

2 hrs ago | 213 Views

Zifa to attend top continental seminar

2 hrs ago | 42 Views

Sikhala speaks on treason trial

2 hrs ago | 141 Views

Woman kidnaps, assaults minor over food

2 hrs ago | 54 Views

Workers panic over Kasukuwere farm seizure

2 hrs ago | 241 Views

Zimbabwe banks face bleak future

2 hrs ago | 171 Views

'Chiwenga threat to rule of law'

2 hrs ago | 220 Views

Chamisa's MDC to push for Mnangagwa ouster

2 hrs ago | 216 Views

ZBC sued for $6m for copyright

2 hrs ago | 158 Views

'Police cover up cop shooting of man'

2 hrs ago | 148 Views

Zimbabwe improves on graft ranking

2 hrs ago | 55 Views

Gumbura jailbreak trial stayed

2 hrs ago | 51 Views

Gringo resumes acting

2 hrs ago | 58 Views

Zanu-PF, MDC councillors clash over street names

2 hrs ago | 77 Views

PG seeks forfeiture of Zimra official's assets

2 hrs ago | 68 Views

Mphoko seeks direct access to ConCourt

2 hrs ago | 36 Views

'Zimbabwe health system digitally stunted'

2 hrs ago | 22 Views

More details emerge in State House director trial

2 hrs ago | 84 Views

New Warriors coach out next week

2 hrs ago | 31 Views

Mnangagwa govt must operate above petty politics

2 hrs ago | 36 Views

Zanu-PF secret exposed

2 hrs ago | 56 Views

Constitutional changes could be Mnangagwa's Hobbesian moment

2 hrs ago | 41 Views

Time Mnangagwa admitted failure

2 hrs ago | 39 Views

Judge hammered Chiwenga

2 hrs ago | 50 Views

'Chamisa rattled state security agents'

2 hrs ago | 88 Views

Search for fugitive Defence ministry official intensifies

2 hrs ago | 47 Views

Chamisa goes after corrupt officials

2 hrs ago | 21 Views

Cosafa lies exposed

2 hrs ago | 27 Views

Chivayo scores victory against Ziyambi

2 hrs ago | 48 Views

2020 holds no promise for troubled Zimbabwe

2 hrs ago | 31 Views

Man in court for stealing bus

2 hrs ago | 43 Views

Corruption in police force irks Mnangagwa's govt

2 hrs ago | 42 Views

Pamushana High School records best A-level results in Masvingo

2 hrs ago | 50 Views

Search for new NRZ suitor begins

2 hrs ago | 18 Views

Bosso unaudited financials to hog limelight

2 hrs ago | 19 Views

Prince Dube back from trials in China

2 hrs ago | 51 Views

NRZ to charge in forex

2 hrs ago | 73 Views

Zesa secures $100 million to ease load shedding

2 hrs ago | 45 Views

Zifa barred from Chiyangwa's Cosafa AGM

2 hrs ago | 24 Views

Mnangagwa's govt forfeits 1 000 mining claims in Matabeleland South

2 hrs ago | 28 Views

Amacimbi harvester strangles leopard, arrested

2 hrs ago | 109 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days