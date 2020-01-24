Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

New Warriors coach out next week

by Staff reporter
2 hrs ago | Views
ZIFA yesterday said they expect to have appointed new Warriors coach by the end of next week to replace Sunday Chidzambga who left the job in July last year.

Since then, Joey Antipas (pictured) has been the interim coach, taking charge of the team's assignments including the Africa Cup of Nations and World Cup qualifiers, but his contract expired at the end of last month.
A number of coaches from all over the world have applied for the vacant job, and a source yesterday revealed that the list had been trimmed to just four.

Of the four candidates, the source said three are foreigners while Antipas is still in the running.
The local football governing body yesterday announced that its executive board will meet next week to finalise on the most suitable candidate for the job.

"The Zimbabwe Football Association (Zifa) wishes to advise the nation that the appointment of the senior men's national team coach is work in progress and will be concluded soon. As the football mother body, we are fully conscious of the upcoming Warriors fixtures and the executive committee will meet on Wednesday next week to conclude the matter," Zifa said in a statement.

"Zifa is aware of the anxiety among all our stakeholders but would like to assure everyone that the appointment will be done as soon as possible. Zifa is prepared for all national team commitments and all hands are on deck to ensure all national team assignments this year will run smoothly. Zifa would like to assure all stakeholders that all challenges currently disrupting normalcy at the mother body are being resolved. When all is settled, football in Zimbabwe is in its best moment to flourish."

The Warriors have a very busy schedule this year, with the African Nations Championships (Chan) finals, the 2021 Africa Cup of Nations (Afcon) and 2022 World Cup qualifiers all set to begin in the next few months.

Zimbabwe have back to back Afcon Group H qualifying matches against Algeria from March 23 to 31 before travelling to Botswana on June 9. They will complete their group campaign with a home match against Zambia on September 8.
Warriors currently occupy second position on the group standings, and will need to at least beat Botswana and Zambia to be assured of qualifying to the Afcon finals, to be staged in Cameroon next year.

Later that year, the Warriors will also be involved in the 2022 Qatar World Cup second round qualifiers which begin in October.

Zimbabwe are in Group G which also comprises giant Ghana, neighbours and old rival South Africa and Ethiopia.
The winner of the group will advance to the third and final round to join nine winners from the other groups.
The ten second round group winners play home-and-away matches over two legs with the five winners qualifying for the World Cup set for Qatar in 2022.

But before that, there is the little matter of the Chan tournament, exclusively featuring players from the respective national championships.

This tournament kicks off on April 4 in Cameroon and Zimbabwe will be making their fifth appearance at the tourney.
Meanwhile, the Young Mighty Warriors' Under-17 Women World Cup qualifier against Botswana on Sunday at Barbourfields is free of charge.

The Young Mighty Warriors are trailing 5-0 from the first leg that was played in Gaborone two weeks ago.
"We appeal to all football fans in and around the host city to come in their numbers to support our national team. The match is free of charge so please let's give the girl child the necessary support," Zifa said.

Source - newsday

Subscribe

Email:
Must Read

Man jailed for robbing a man while relieving himself

1 hr ago | 106 Views

Zim obliterates Scotland

1 hr ago | 49 Views

Mnangagwa goes for broke

2 hrs ago | 841 Views

Mucherahowa blasts Dembare

2 hrs ago | 215 Views

Machete gangs leave one dead, several injured in ore heist

2 hrs ago | 483 Views

Does 1Gig of data cost US$75 in Zimbabwe?

2 hrs ago | 256 Views

Barber in court for aggravated indecent assault

2 hrs ago | 280 Views

'Chief' Ndiweni unites MDC

2 hrs ago | 509 Views

Cosafa humiliates Zifa

2 hrs ago | 213 Views

Zifa to attend top continental seminar

2 hrs ago | 42 Views

Sikhala speaks on treason trial

2 hrs ago | 141 Views

Woman kidnaps, assaults minor over food

2 hrs ago | 54 Views

Workers panic over Kasukuwere farm seizure

2 hrs ago | 241 Views

Zimbabwe banks face bleak future

2 hrs ago | 171 Views

'Chiwenga threat to rule of law'

2 hrs ago | 221 Views

Chamisa's MDC to push for Mnangagwa ouster

2 hrs ago | 217 Views

ZBC sued for $6m for copyright

2 hrs ago | 159 Views

'Police cover up cop shooting of man'

2 hrs ago | 148 Views

Zimbabwe improves on graft ranking

2 hrs ago | 55 Views

Gumbura jailbreak trial stayed

2 hrs ago | 51 Views

Gringo resumes acting

2 hrs ago | 58 Views

Zanu-PF, MDC councillors clash over street names

2 hrs ago | 77 Views

PG seeks forfeiture of Zimra official's assets

2 hrs ago | 68 Views

Mphoko seeks direct access to ConCourt

2 hrs ago | 36 Views

'Zimbabwe health system digitally stunted'

2 hrs ago | 22 Views

More details emerge in State House director trial

2 hrs ago | 84 Views

Mnangagwa govt must operate above petty politics

2 hrs ago | 36 Views

Zanu-PF secret exposed

2 hrs ago | 56 Views

'Zimbabwe needs urgent political dialogue'

2 hrs ago | 31 Views

Constitutional changes could be Mnangagwa's Hobbesian moment

2 hrs ago | 41 Views

Time Mnangagwa admitted failure

2 hrs ago | 39 Views

Judge hammered Chiwenga

2 hrs ago | 50 Views

'Chamisa rattled state security agents'

2 hrs ago | 89 Views

Search for fugitive Defence ministry official intensifies

2 hrs ago | 47 Views

Chamisa goes after corrupt officials

2 hrs ago | 21 Views

Cosafa lies exposed

2 hrs ago | 27 Views

Chivayo scores victory against Ziyambi

2 hrs ago | 48 Views

2020 holds no promise for troubled Zimbabwe

2 hrs ago | 31 Views

Man in court for stealing bus

2 hrs ago | 43 Views

Corruption in police force irks Mnangagwa's govt

2 hrs ago | 42 Views

Pamushana High School records best A-level results in Masvingo

2 hrs ago | 51 Views

Search for new NRZ suitor begins

2 hrs ago | 18 Views

Bosso unaudited financials to hog limelight

2 hrs ago | 19 Views

Prince Dube back from trials in China

2 hrs ago | 51 Views

NRZ to charge in forex

2 hrs ago | 73 Views

Zesa secures $100 million to ease load shedding

2 hrs ago | 45 Views

Zifa barred from Chiyangwa's Cosafa AGM

2 hrs ago | 24 Views

Mnangagwa's govt forfeits 1 000 mining claims in Matabeleland South

2 hrs ago | 28 Views

Amacimbi harvester strangles leopard, arrested

2 hrs ago | 109 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days