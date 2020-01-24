Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

Zanu-PF, MDC councillors clash over street names

by Staff reporter
2 hrs ago | Views
ZANU-PF and MDC Alliance councillors in Masvingo recently clashed over the renaming of city streets in honour of living and departed Zanu-PF luminaries, with the former walking out of a special council meeting in protest over the call to honour the late MDC leader Morgan Tsvangirai.

In a letter dated January 14, Local Government minister July Moyo ordered the renaming of five streets in honour of President Emmerson Mnangagwa, late heroes Edison Zvobgo, Shuvai Mahofa, Simon Muzenda and Sheba Tavarwisa, giving a January 21 deadline.

But at a special council meeting held on Monday evening, MDC Alliance councillors, sources said, refused to comply with Moyo's directive saying they had previously resolved that one of the streets be named after Tsvangirai.
This, sources added, did not go down well with their Zanu-PF counterparts who walked out of the meeting as they did not want Tsvangirai to be honoured.

One of the Zanu-PF councillors who walked out of the meeting, Sengerai Manyanga (ward 10), confirmed the incident.

"MDC councillors said they did not want Hofmeyer Street to be renamed Simon Muzenda Street, but it was their own thing, not a Cabinet decision. I argued that Tsvangirai is from Buhera so a street at Murambinda Growth Point in Buhera should be renamed in his honour, not here in Masvingo where Muzenda hailed from. We were two Zanu-PF councillors against six MDC councillors, so we distanced ourselves from that meeting and walked out after the mayor decided to divide the house," Manyanga said.

Called for comment, Masvingo mayor Collin Maboke said he was surprised by his Zanu-PF counterparts' reaction as they had previously agreed to honour Tsvangirai.

"We did not have problems with the minister's directive, but on one of the streets, Hofmeyer, we had already made a resolution and wrote to the ministry that the same road be named after Tsvangirai. The minister has not yet responded. The problem came when we debated the issue and our Zanu-PF counterparts walked out. But we went ahead and said the other Zanu-PF hero (Simon Muzenda) can as well have another street named in his honour," he said.

Maboke said he did not know if Moyo had seen their request to rename Hofmeyer Street in honour of Tsvangirai.

"We are not sure if he had seen our correspondence or not. Maybe there was some bureaucratic bungling and the letter is in his office, but he has not yet read it, we will see how he will respond," Maboke said.

Source - newsday

Subscribe

Email:
Must Read

Man jailed for robbing a man while relieving himself

1 hr ago | 107 Views

Zim obliterates Scotland

1 hr ago | 49 Views

Mnangagwa goes for broke

2 hrs ago | 844 Views

Mucherahowa blasts Dembare

2 hrs ago | 216 Views

Machete gangs leave one dead, several injured in ore heist

2 hrs ago | 488 Views

Does 1Gig of data cost US$75 in Zimbabwe?

2 hrs ago | 257 Views

Barber in court for aggravated indecent assault

2 hrs ago | 281 Views

'Chief' Ndiweni unites MDC

2 hrs ago | 510 Views

Cosafa humiliates Zifa

2 hrs ago | 214 Views

Zifa to attend top continental seminar

2 hrs ago | 42 Views

Sikhala speaks on treason trial

2 hrs ago | 141 Views

Woman kidnaps, assaults minor over food

2 hrs ago | 54 Views

Workers panic over Kasukuwere farm seizure

2 hrs ago | 241 Views

Zimbabwe banks face bleak future

2 hrs ago | 171 Views

'Chiwenga threat to rule of law'

2 hrs ago | 221 Views

Chamisa's MDC to push for Mnangagwa ouster

2 hrs ago | 218 Views

ZBC sued for $6m for copyright

2 hrs ago | 159 Views

'Police cover up cop shooting of man'

2 hrs ago | 148 Views

Zimbabwe improves on graft ranking

2 hrs ago | 55 Views

Gumbura jailbreak trial stayed

2 hrs ago | 51 Views

Gringo resumes acting

2 hrs ago | 58 Views

PG seeks forfeiture of Zimra official's assets

2 hrs ago | 68 Views

Mphoko seeks direct access to ConCourt

2 hrs ago | 36 Views

'Zimbabwe health system digitally stunted'

2 hrs ago | 22 Views

More details emerge in State House director trial

2 hrs ago | 84 Views

New Warriors coach out next week

2 hrs ago | 31 Views

Mnangagwa govt must operate above petty politics

2 hrs ago | 36 Views

Zanu-PF secret exposed

2 hrs ago | 56 Views

'Zimbabwe needs urgent political dialogue'

2 hrs ago | 31 Views

Constitutional changes could be Mnangagwa's Hobbesian moment

2 hrs ago | 41 Views

Time Mnangagwa admitted failure

2 hrs ago | 39 Views

Judge hammered Chiwenga

2 hrs ago | 50 Views

'Chamisa rattled state security agents'

2 hrs ago | 89 Views

Search for fugitive Defence ministry official intensifies

2 hrs ago | 47 Views

Chamisa goes after corrupt officials

2 hrs ago | 21 Views

Cosafa lies exposed

2 hrs ago | 27 Views

Chivayo scores victory against Ziyambi

2 hrs ago | 48 Views

2020 holds no promise for troubled Zimbabwe

2 hrs ago | 31 Views

Man in court for stealing bus

2 hrs ago | 43 Views

Corruption in police force irks Mnangagwa's govt

2 hrs ago | 42 Views

Pamushana High School records best A-level results in Masvingo

2 hrs ago | 51 Views

Search for new NRZ suitor begins

2 hrs ago | 18 Views

Bosso unaudited financials to hog limelight

2 hrs ago | 19 Views

Prince Dube back from trials in China

2 hrs ago | 52 Views

NRZ to charge in forex

2 hrs ago | 73 Views

Zesa secures $100 million to ease load shedding

2 hrs ago | 45 Views

Zifa barred from Chiyangwa's Cosafa AGM

2 hrs ago | 24 Views

Mnangagwa's govt forfeits 1 000 mining claims in Matabeleland South

2 hrs ago | 28 Views

Amacimbi harvester strangles leopard, arrested

2 hrs ago | 109 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days