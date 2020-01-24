Latest News Editor's Choice


Gringo resumes acting

by Staff reporter
2 hrs ago | Views
POPULAR actor and comedian Lazarus "Gringo" Boora on Wednesday said he had resumed light acting for social media skits while on his way to full recovery after undergoing surgery in October last year.

Gringo made the remarks after receiving some groceries and assortment of goods valued at $7 000 at his rural homestead in Rukweza, Nyazura. The goods were sourced by the government and the National Arts Council of Zimbabwe (NACZ).

"I am recuperating quite well. In December, I had time to do a few episodes for some social media shows and I hope to be back soon to conclude some projects that I was working on," he said.

The veteran actor, who is currently recuperating at his rural home, thanked the government for the donation saying it was a heart-warming gesture.

"To me, this is more than just assistance. It is recognition of my talent by the people of Zimbabwe. Many artists are acknowledged when they die, but for me, it's an honour to be recognised when I am still alive," he said.

NACZ deputy director Josia Kusena said the (Youth, Sport, Arts and Recreation) ministry and the council had seen it fit to offer Gringo assistance and ease the burden of taking care of his family while he was on the road to recovery. Kusena said the token of love came through a partnership of Youth minister Kirsty Coventry, her deputy Tinoda Machakaire and the ministry's permanent secretary Thokozile Chitepo as well as NACZ director Nicholas Moyo and the people of Zimbabwe.

"We are with you during this time and we wish you a speedy recovery and return to full health," he said.

A father of seven, Gringo rose to fame in 1997 after featuring in a drama series of the same title Gringo that was screened on national television ZBCTV before he went on to feature in other spin-offs of the show like Gringo Ndiani, Gringo Mari Iripi, Gringo Troublemaker and he recently starred as Gibbo in the new ZTV series Village Secrets.

Source - newsday

