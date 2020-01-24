Woman kidnaps, assaults minor over food

News / National

by Simbarashe Sithole

A Chitungwiza woman allegedly kidnapped a 7-year-old boy whom she accused of eating her son's food at school and assaulted him with a hosepipe.

Sharon Mavhunge (32) of house number 17060 Zengeza 4 pleaded not guilty to the charges before Chitungwiza magistrate Anorld Mabhuro yesterday.She was remanded out of custody to January 28 for trial.According to prosecutor Farai Katonha on November 15 last year around 2pm the suspect's son took the complainant to his mother accusing him of eating his food during break time at school (Ndangariro primary school).The mother detained the minor for two hours before pulling a hosepipe which she used to assault him all over the body.After the assault the suspect took the minor in her Toyota Belta vehicle and drove him to his house.The minor sustained minor injuries and was rushed to the hospital leading to the arrest of Mavhunge.