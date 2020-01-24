Sex workers, drugs flood Jumbo mine

News / National

by Tarisai Mudahondo

Sex workers and drug abusers are mushrooming in Jumbo and Shamva mine, Mashonaland Central province targeting artisanal miners.

Officer Commanding Mashonaland Central province Commissioner David Mahoya confirmed the case while addressing Bindura residents over the weekend."We have noticed other illegal activities such as the abuse of drugs , alcohol and prostitution within these areas are on the increase ,this has prompted us to take drastic action aimed at restoring law and order in the affected areas, especially Mazowe Jumbo Mine and Shamva," Mahoya said."These crimes also pose a threat to peace-loving and law abiding citizens, in this regard as police we will not fold our hands and watch as the situation degenerates into anarchy and chaos," he added.Police is currently conducting an operation called "Chikorokoza Ngachipere" which has seen over a thousand being arrested and 77 sentenced to 2 years imprisonment each.