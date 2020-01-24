Mliswa hails ED, wife for embracing other churches

News / National

by Stephen Jakes

Norton legislator Temba Mliswa has hailed President Emmerson Mnangagwa and his wife Auxilia for embracing other churches after they officiated and attended the ZAOGA 60th anniversary celebrations in Harare on Sunday.

Mnangagwa and his wife belong to the Methodist Church."While Ed Mnangagwa and the First Lady are from the Methodist Church in Zimbabwe, I'm happy that they are able to embrace other churches showing he is the leader of the nation. We might not like him as Pres but the Bible says they are put there by God and so we can't go against God's will," Mliswa tweeted.