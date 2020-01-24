Latest News Editor's Choice


Njube demo teacher still on the run

by Staff reporter
1 hr ago | Views
POLICE say a Njube High School teacher who allegedly incited pupils to demonstrate against an increase in fees and teachers' poor salaries last Monday, is still on the run.

Brian Mutsiba, a science teacher at the school, allegedly incited 153 pupils to march from their school in Njube suburb claiming teachers had abandoned lessons due to poor salaries. The pupils left their school and marched to Masiyephambili Drive before heading towards the city centre.

They made a U-turn near Entumbane Complex after their headmaster ordered them to return to school.

Prior to taking to the streets, the pupils are said to have pulled down the national flag and used it to wipe their shoes before waving it around.

Mutsiba is said to have ditched the learners at the school gate before vanishing.

The teacher is wanted by police to answer to charges of participating in a public gathering with intent to promote public violence, breach of peace, or bigotry and insulting the flag.

National police spokesperson Assistant Commissioner Paul Nyathi said on Friday that they are yet to locate Mutsiba.

"We have not arrested the teacher and investigations to locate him are still on going," said Asst Comm Nyathi.

He said police were working with Ministry of Primary and Secondary Education to get to the bottom of the matter.

Bulawayo acting provincial education director Mrs Olicah Kaira could not be reached for comment.

She said she was going to submit a report to Education Secretary Mrs Tumisang Thabela.

Source - the herald

