Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

MDC-Alliance supporters freed on bail

by Staff reporter
1 hr ago | Views
Three suspected MDC-Alliance hooligans last Friday appeared in court on allegations of stoning and assaulting Zanu-PF members who were carrying out a national clean-up campaign in Mbare.

Elia Mutsindi (28), Jonathan Taizivei (25) and Cleopas Chinodya (32) were facing assault charges when they appeared before Mbare magistrate Mr Kudzai Zihove.

The three were freed on $100 bail, each.

As part of their bail conditions, they were ordered to report once a week at their nearest police stations and not to interfere with State witnesses.

They were also ordered to continue residing at their given addresses.

The court heard that on January 22, Zanu-PF members were conducting a clean-up exercise from the flyover along the road that leads to Mbare.

Upon reaching Block 1 Nenyere Flats in Mbare, the complainants came across the accused and their accomplices who are still at large.

It is the State's case that the accused started throwing stones and machetes towards the complainants and their colleagues, resulting in them sustaining head, elbow and leg injuries.

Mr Lawrence Gangarahwe prosecuted.

Source - the herald

Subscribe

Email:
Must Read

Cop arrested for stocktheft

1 hr ago | 215 Views

MDC paying lip service to corruption investigations

1 hr ago | 95 Views

'Tapfuma abused Mnangagwa's name'

1 hr ago | 187 Views

2022 census enumeration to cost $1,4 billion

1 hr ago | 47 Views

Nust hunts for Mazithulela replacement

1 hr ago | 148 Views

Zanu PF rolls out life training skills for women

1 hr ago | 49 Views

Mugabe chooses national flag

1 hr ago | 406 Views

Sikhala mobilises backers as trial opens today

1 hr ago | 85 Views

Chikwinya denies audit report allegations

1 hr ago | 66 Views

Njube demo teacher still on the run

1 hr ago | 126 Views

UN mission engages ZEC

1 hr ago | 86 Views

1 866 doctors sign up for sponsorship package

1 hr ago | 87 Views

Mnangagwa, Guti preach peace

1 hr ago | 67 Views

NetOne franchise yields $200m

1 hr ago | 39 Views

Mliswa hails ED, wife for embracing other churches

1 hr ago | 169 Views

MLF does not condone criminal activities

2 hrs ago | 223 Views

Sex workers, drugs flood Jumbo mine

19 hrs ago | 3239 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days