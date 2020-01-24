Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

Zanu PF rolls out life training skills for women

by Staff reporter
1 hr ago | Views
Zanu PF party, through its Women's League, is rolling out initiatives to socially and economically empower women.

Beitbridge Senator Tambudzani Mohadi said women played a critical role in society and in nation-building hence the need to capacitate them.

She said it was critical to teach women to be self-reliant since they were responsible for taking care of the family.

Sen Mohadi said they were training women to bake, manufacture soap, manage livestock and to farm.

"This week we are concentrating on areas around Beitbridge East Constituency and we will move to Beitbridge West next week.

"We are training the trainers in various skills and we expect these to impart the knowledge to their colleagues at the grassroots level.

"The trainers are being placed in groups of 10. So far we have been to Nuli (Ward 15), Lutumba (Ward 5) and Mtetengwe (ward 6)".

She said after the training, the women would be assisted with resources to carry out projects of their choice.

They were also going to construct Dutch ovens at Zezani High School and surrounding areas to ensure people in the area started accessing cheaper bread.

Sen Mohadi said the women were being assisted at ward level.

"In the coming week, we will be travelling to Zezani, Malusungane, Masera and Tongwe all in Beitbridge West Constituency.

"At the end of the programme, we expect to have changed the lives of many women in our community and we are encouraged by the uptake of our training programmes," she said.

The senator said the party and Government would keep introducing more programmes to foster development, especially in communal areas.

Source - the herald

Subscribe

Email:
Must Read

Cop arrested for stocktheft

59 mins ago | 211 Views

MDC paying lip service to corruption investigations

1 hr ago | 93 Views

'Tapfuma abused Mnangagwa's name'

1 hr ago | 184 Views

2022 census enumeration to cost $1,4 billion

1 hr ago | 47 Views

Nust hunts for Mazithulela replacement

1 hr ago | 146 Views

Mugabe chooses national flag

1 hr ago | 403 Views

MDC-Alliance supporters freed on bail

1 hr ago | 45 Views

Sikhala mobilises backers as trial opens today

1 hr ago | 82 Views

Chikwinya denies audit report allegations

1 hr ago | 65 Views

Njube demo teacher still on the run

1 hr ago | 124 Views

UN mission engages ZEC

1 hr ago | 86 Views

1 866 doctors sign up for sponsorship package

1 hr ago | 84 Views

Mnangagwa, Guti preach peace

1 hr ago | 65 Views

NetOne franchise yields $200m

1 hr ago | 39 Views

Mliswa hails ED, wife for embracing other churches

1 hr ago | 167 Views

MLF does not condone criminal activities

2 hrs ago | 221 Views

Sex workers, drugs flood Jumbo mine

19 hrs ago | 3237 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days