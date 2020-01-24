Nust hunts for Mazithulela replacement

News / National

by Staff reporter

THE National University of Science and Technology (Nust) has started hunting for Dr Gatsha Mazithulela replacement since his latest appointment as a deputy director-general in the President's Department.Dr Mazithulela was earlier this month appointed to the President Department together with Brigadier General (Rtd) Asher Walter Tapfumaneyi to replace Mr Aaron Nhepera, who was redeployed to the Ministry of Home Affairs and Cultural Heritage as a permanent secretary.Dr Mazithulela was the university's Pro-Vice Chancellor - Innovation and Business Development before the latest appointment.In a statement, the university said it was looking for a versatile and competent individual to take up the demanding post."The Council of the Nust is inviting applications to fill the post of Pro-Vice Chancellor - Innovation and Business Development. Reporting to the Vice-Chancellor, the position is strategic to the attainment of the university's mission and goals," read the statement."The university is seeking an individual of personal and professional integrity, with a distinguished record of accomplishment in higher education or related professional field."It said the individual should be a holder of an earned research Doctorate (PhD/DPhil) and must demonstrate analytical and business problem solving skills."A business-related qualification would be an added advantage. The incumbent will be responsible for initiating, recommending, implementing and monitoring policies, systems and procedures dealing with university business development and any other functions delegated by the Vice Chancellor," it said."The position therefore calls for a versatile, a respected individual with a proven record of business achievement and an individual who can provide critical leadership that will help empower the university to diversify its revenue base so as to strengthen its academic and research funding."The Nust Council said interested candidates should have 10 years' experience working in university business development, at least five years in senior management and should be highly innovative.The university's Pro-Vice Chancellor Innovation and Business Development plays an important for Nust to achieve its mandate.At the beginning of the month, President Mnangagwa appointed Professor Yogeshkumar Naik as the National University of Science and Technology's (Nust) Pro-Vice-Chancellor, Research and Academic Affairs and is expected to work closely with Pro-Vice Chancellor Innovation and Business Development.Earlier this month, Higher Education, Science, Innovation and Technology Development Minister Professor Amon Murwira said Nust leadership should stir the university towards fulfilling its national science, engineering, technology and mathematics (STEM) mandate.This comes as Government had expressed concerns that Nust was now enrolling more students from the softer commercial courses diverting from its core mandate.