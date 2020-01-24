Harare council needs $45 million each month for water chemicals

News / National

by Stephen Jakes

Harare mayor Herbert Gomba has said the local authority needs $45m per month to buy water chemicals and other things to produce water.The council is struggling to supply clean water to the residents."Council needs $45m each month to buy water chemicals and other things to produce water for a month and all residents are able to pay is $25m, the waste management account is in loss charging $6,50 yet fuel is $17 per ltr, residents must understand this," he said.