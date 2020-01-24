Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

Sikhala's court case moved to next week

by Staff Reporter
2 mins ago | Views
MDC Alliance vice chair Job Sikhala's trial for subversion has been postponed to 03 February the Masvingo High Court this morning.

Justice Neville Wamambo postponed trial to next week with the consent of both the state and the defence counsels.

The Judge said the postponement was because of the absence of the case's trial presiding judge Justice Garainesu Mawadze who is away on official business.

Sikhala was represented by Zimbabwe Lawyers for Human Rights's Mr Jeremiah Bhamu while Mr Tawanda Zvekare is leading the prosecution.

Source - Chronicle

Subscribe

Email:
Must Read

No sympathy for Saviour Kasukuwere after farm seizure

51 mins ago | 312 Views

Zimbabwe: Supreme Court debt judgment is theft by conversion

1 hr ago | 215 Views

Does CBD cream works immediately on joint pain?

2 hrs ago | 299 Views

WATCH: Detained Zimbabweans suffer in SA detention centre

3 hrs ago | 1755 Views

Mpilo Central Hospital completes special radiotherapy battery room

3 hrs ago | 360 Views

Harare council needs $45 million each month for water chemicals

4 hrs ago | 227 Views

ZIFA to attend continental symposium in Morocco

4 hrs ago | 246 Views

Cop arrested for stocktheft

7 hrs ago | 1805 Views

MDC paying lip service to corruption investigations

7 hrs ago | 869 Views

'Tapfuma abused Mnangagwa's name'

7 hrs ago | 1691 Views

2022 census enumeration to cost $1,4 billion

7 hrs ago | 363 Views

Nust hunts for Mazithulela replacement

7 hrs ago | 1268 Views

Zanu PF rolls out life training skills for women

7 hrs ago | 269 Views

Mugabe chooses national flag

7 hrs ago | 2895 Views

MDC-Alliance supporters freed on bail

7 hrs ago | 278 Views

Sikhala mobilises backers as trial opens today

7 hrs ago | 517 Views

Chikwinya denies audit report allegations

7 hrs ago | 497 Views

Njube demo teacher still on the run

7 hrs ago | 855 Views

UN mission engages ZEC

7 hrs ago | 650 Views

1 866 doctors sign up for sponsorship package

7 hrs ago | 558 Views

Mnangagwa, Guti preach peace

7 hrs ago | 649 Views

NetOne franchise yields $200m

7 hrs ago | 260 Views

Mliswa hails ED, wife for embracing other churches

7 hrs ago | 1755 Views

MLF does not condone criminal activities

8 hrs ago | 465 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days