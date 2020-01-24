Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

'A life well lived' - Chamisa mourns Kobe Bryant

by Staff Reporter
2 mins ago | Views
MDC Alliance leader Nelson Chamisa on Monday mourned the death of American basketball legend Kobe Bryant who died in a helicopter crash on Sunday.

Bryant (41) died alongside his 13 year old daughter Gianna (13) died along six other passengers when the aircraft crashed in Calabasas, Carlifonia.

Chamisa said Bryant touched so many lives through his 20 year career with the LA Lakers.

"A life well-lived is like a ripple in water, reaching unknown places and touching countless lives.Kobe's tragic death reminds us all that life itself is not guaranteed.Taking risks and inspiring the world defines a star!We're given a brief moment to impact the world and transform #RIPKobe," posted Chamisa on his Twitter page.

Bryant, a five time NBA champion with the LA Lakers, is one of the greatest players on the game.

The news of his death spread across the world with politicians, fellow basket ball players and other sports personalities mourning his death.

Source - Byo24News

Subscribe

Email:
Must Read

Sikhala's court case moved to next week

3 hrs ago | 428 Views

No sympathy for Saviour Kasukuwere after farm seizure

4 hrs ago | 1970 Views

Zimbabwe: Supreme Court debt judgment is theft by conversion

4 hrs ago | 882 Views

Does CBD cream works immediately on joint pain?

5 hrs ago | 544 Views

WATCH: Detained Zimbabweans suffer in SA detention centre

6 hrs ago | 2836 Views

Mpilo Central Hospital completes special radiotherapy battery room

6 hrs ago | 561 Views

Harare council needs $45 million each month for water chemicals

6 hrs ago | 334 Views

ZIFA to attend continental symposium in Morocco

7 hrs ago | 295 Views

Cop arrested for stocktheft

10 hrs ago | 2042 Views

MDC paying lip service to corruption investigations

10 hrs ago | 998 Views

'Tapfuma abused Mnangagwa's name'

10 hrs ago | 1973 Views

2022 census enumeration to cost $1,4 billion

10 hrs ago | 413 Views

Nust hunts for Mazithulela replacement

10 hrs ago | 1485 Views

Zanu PF rolls out life training skills for women

10 hrs ago | 314 Views

Mugabe chooses national flag

10 hrs ago | 3458 Views

MDC-Alliance supporters freed on bail

10 hrs ago | 344 Views

Sikhala mobilises backers as trial opens today

10 hrs ago | 571 Views

Chikwinya denies audit report allegations

10 hrs ago | 593 Views

Njube demo teacher still on the run

10 hrs ago | 1004 Views

UN mission engages ZEC

10 hrs ago | 749 Views

1 866 doctors sign up for sponsorship package

10 hrs ago | 689 Views

Mnangagwa, Guti preach peace

10 hrs ago | 803 Views

NetOne franchise yields $200m

10 hrs ago | 310 Views

Mliswa hails ED, wife for embracing other churches

10 hrs ago | 2272 Views

MLF does not condone criminal activities

10 hrs ago | 524 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days