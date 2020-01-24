News / National
'A life well lived' - Chamisa mourns Kobe Bryant
MDC Alliance leader Nelson Chamisa on Monday mourned the death of American basketball legend Kobe Bryant who died in a helicopter crash on Sunday.
Bryant (41) died alongside his 13 year old daughter Gianna (13) died along six other passengers when the aircraft crashed in Calabasas, Carlifonia.
Chamisa said Bryant touched so many lives through his 20 year career with the LA Lakers.
"A life well-lived is like a ripple in water, reaching unknown places and touching countless lives.Kobe's tragic death reminds us all that life itself is not guaranteed.Taking risks and inspiring the world defines a star!We're given a brief moment to impact the world and transform #RIPKobe," posted Chamisa on his Twitter page.
Bryant, a five time NBA champion with the LA Lakers, is one of the greatest players on the game.
The news of his death spread across the world with politicians, fellow basket ball players and other sports personalities mourning his death.
Source - Byo24News