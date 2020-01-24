Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

Ginimbi flaunts new Ferrari

by Staff reporter
48 secs ago | Views
Flamboyant businessman Genius "Ginimbi" Kadungure is known for high life and his penchant for luxury cars seems insatiable.

Ginimbi, who owns numerous top-of-the-range cars, has added a new luxurious baby to his fleet. This time it is a Ferrari 488 Spider that is valued at US$350,000.

The outspoken socialite shared a video on his Instagram page acquiring the new sports car. He wrote: "Again!!! Ferrari 488 Spider coming home".

Ginimbi could not be immediately reached for comment, but most people responded to the post by congratulating him for the new acquisition.

Ferrari 488 Spider has a twin-turbocharged 3.9-litre V8 engine with no less than 661 hp and 560 lb-ft (760 Nm) of torque. Power is sent to the rear wheels courtesy of a seven-speed dual-clutch transmission that results in a 0-62 mph (100 km/h) time of 3.0-seconds and a 203 mph (325 km/h) top speed.

Ginimbi already has other luxury vehicles including three Bentleys, two Rolls Royce, Mercedes-Benz 2018 G63 and two Range Rovers.

Source - zimpapers

Subscribe

Email:
Must Read

Mnangagwa powerless to stop Chamisa

2 secs ago | 0 Views

Zimra official arrested for import duty fraud

2 mins ago | 0 Views

Zanu-PF councillor drags wife to court

2 mins ago | 2 Views

Delay trips to Coronavirus epicentre - Minister of Health

4 mins ago | 3 Views

Zimbabwe basketball in shambles

10 mins ago | 4 Views

'A life well lived' - Chamisa mourns Kobe Bryant

3 hrs ago | 602 Views

Sikhala's court case moved to next week

6 hrs ago | 653 Views

No sympathy for Saviour Kasukuwere after farm seizure

6 hrs ago | 3276 Views

Zimbabwe: Supreme Court debt judgment is theft by conversion

7 hrs ago | 1324 Views

Does CBD cream works immediately on joint pain?

8 hrs ago | 745 Views

WATCH: Detained Zimbabweans suffer in SA detention centre

8 hrs ago | 3644 Views

Mpilo Central Hospital completes special radiotherapy battery room

8 hrs ago | 712 Views

Harare council needs $45 million each month for water chemicals

9 hrs ago | 379 Views

ZIFA to attend continental symposium in Morocco

10 hrs ago | 322 Views

Cop arrested for stocktheft

12 hrs ago | 2190 Views

MDC paying lip service to corruption investigations

12 hrs ago | 1068 Views

'Tapfuma abused Mnangagwa's name'

12 hrs ago | 2121 Views

2022 census enumeration to cost $1,4 billion

12 hrs ago | 440 Views

Nust hunts for Mazithulela replacement

12 hrs ago | 1601 Views

Zanu PF rolls out life training skills for women

12 hrs ago | 345 Views

Mugabe chooses national flag

12 hrs ago | 3853 Views

MDC-Alliance supporters freed on bail

12 hrs ago | 354 Views

Sikhala mobilises backers as trial opens today

12 hrs ago | 601 Views

Chikwinya denies audit report allegations

12 hrs ago | 629 Views

Njube demo teacher still on the run

13 hrs ago | 1085 Views

UN mission engages ZEC

13 hrs ago | 810 Views

1 866 doctors sign up for sponsorship package

13 hrs ago | 763 Views

Mnangagwa, Guti preach peace

13 hrs ago | 862 Views

NetOne franchise yields $200m

13 hrs ago | 336 Views

Mliswa hails ED, wife for embracing other churches

13 hrs ago | 2621 Views

MLF does not condone criminal activities

13 hrs ago | 590 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days