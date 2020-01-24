Ginimbi flaunts new Ferrari

News / National

by Staff reporter

Flamboyant businessman Genius "Ginimbi" Kadungure is known for high life and his penchant for luxury cars seems insatiable.Ginimbi, who owns numerous top-of-the-range cars, has added a new luxurious baby to his fleet. This time it is a Ferrari 488 Spider that is valued at US$350,000.The outspoken socialite shared a video on his Instagram page acquiring the new sports car. He wrote: "Again!!! Ferrari 488 Spider coming home".Ginimbi could not be immediately reached for comment, but most people responded to the post by congratulating him for the new acquisition.Ferrari 488 Spider has a twin-turbocharged 3.9-litre V8 engine with no less than 661 hp and 560 lb-ft (760 Nm) of torque. Power is sent to the rear wheels courtesy of a seven-speed dual-clutch transmission that results in a 0-62 mph (100 km/h) time of 3.0-seconds and a 203 mph (325 km/h) top speed.Ginimbi already has other luxury vehicles including three Bentleys, two Rolls Royce, Mercedes-Benz 2018 G63 and two Range Rovers.