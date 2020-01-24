Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

Musorowegomo Mukosi arrested over violence

by Staff reporter
31 secs ago | Views
Popular newscaster and former ZBC presenter Musorowegomo Mukosi has been arrested on allegations of hiring bouncers to assault his employees at a mine in Mt Darwin.

The incident occurred as the number of arrests effected by the police in the mining communities in the past two week hits 2009.

National police spokesperson Assistant Commissioner Paul Nyathi yesterday confirmed the arrest of Mukosi, who was still in custody.

"We can confirm that Musorowegomo Mukosi has been arrested over violence incident which occurred at his mine claim in Mt Darwin over the weekend.

"We are still investigating the case. So far we have received three reports of assault," he said.

Although the details were still sketchy by yesterday, Mukosi is alleged to have first accused his workers of stealing gold from him before hiring some men who then unleashed violence on the employees.

"We are however still in the process of verifying those that were attacked and injured as part of the ongoing investigations," Asst Comm Nyathi said.

Meanwhile, of the 2009, arrested so far, 69 of the illegal miners were arrested in Kadoma for various offences and police recovered various mining equipment.

Asst Comm Nyathi said, "To date the total numbers of illegal miners arrested is 2009.

"In Kadoma, ZRP Battlefields arrested a total of 38 people on January 23, 2020 following an operation to curb illegal mining. Six people were arrested for violating the Environmental Management Act while 25 others were arrested for criminal trespass and theft of gold ore.

"An assortment of equipment comprising 6 hammer mills, 2 compressors, a generator, 4 water pumps, shovels and picks were recovered."

Police recently launched the ongoing operation code-named "Chikorokoza Ngachipere/No to Machete Gangs", to bring sanity in all mining areas.

Last week, police sealed off Jumbo Mine in Mazowe, a move aimed at restoring sanity to the area which has been invaded by thousands of illegal miners from across the country.

The mine was declared a no-go area. Jumbo Mine has been a haven for illegal activities with a high prevalence of machete wars that claimed lives and injured many.

Source - the herald

Subscribe

Email:
Must Read

Williams century puts Zimbabwe on top

8 secs ago | 0 Views

Gunmen kill 13 people in central Nigeria

12 secs ago | 0 Views

Mnangagwa powerless to stop Chamisa

1 min ago | 2 Views

Ginimbi flaunts new Ferrari

2 mins ago | 2 Views

Zimra official arrested for import duty fraud

3 mins ago | 1 Views

Zanu-PF councillor drags wife to court

3 mins ago | 3 Views

Delay trips to Coronavirus epicentre - Minister of Health

5 mins ago | 4 Views

Zimbabwe basketball in shambles

11 mins ago | 4 Views

'A life well lived' - Chamisa mourns Kobe Bryant

3 hrs ago | 608 Views

Sikhala's court case moved to next week

6 hrs ago | 653 Views

No sympathy for Saviour Kasukuwere after farm seizure

6 hrs ago | 3286 Views

Zimbabwe: Supreme Court debt judgment is theft by conversion

7 hrs ago | 1327 Views

Does CBD cream works immediately on joint pain?

8 hrs ago | 746 Views

WATCH: Detained Zimbabweans suffer in SA detention centre

8 hrs ago | 3646 Views

Mpilo Central Hospital completes special radiotherapy battery room

8 hrs ago | 712 Views

Harare council needs $45 million each month for water chemicals

9 hrs ago | 379 Views

ZIFA to attend continental symposium in Morocco

10 hrs ago | 322 Views

Cop arrested for stocktheft

12 hrs ago | 2190 Views

MDC paying lip service to corruption investigations

12 hrs ago | 1068 Views

'Tapfuma abused Mnangagwa's name'

12 hrs ago | 2122 Views

2022 census enumeration to cost $1,4 billion

12 hrs ago | 440 Views

Nust hunts for Mazithulela replacement

12 hrs ago | 1601 Views

Zanu PF rolls out life training skills for women

12 hrs ago | 345 Views

Mugabe chooses national flag

12 hrs ago | 3856 Views

MDC-Alliance supporters freed on bail

13 hrs ago | 354 Views

Sikhala mobilises backers as trial opens today

13 hrs ago | 601 Views

Chikwinya denies audit report allegations

13 hrs ago | 629 Views

Njube demo teacher still on the run

13 hrs ago | 1085 Views

UN mission engages ZEC

13 hrs ago | 810 Views

1 866 doctors sign up for sponsorship package

13 hrs ago | 764 Views

Mnangagwa, Guti preach peace

13 hrs ago | 862 Views

NetOne franchise yields $200m

13 hrs ago | 337 Views

Mliswa hails ED, wife for embracing other churches

13 hrs ago | 2626 Views

MLF does not condone criminal activities

13 hrs ago | 590 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days