Nurses to ambush government

News / National

by Staff reporter

RESTIVE nurses, who along with other professionals in the health sector have declared incapacitation due to poor remuneration, are planning to ambush government by staging crippling industrial actions without notifying their employer.Although nurses have been reporting for duty between two and three times per week under a flexi-hours arrangement they agreed on with the government, they have complained that the $1 900 monthly salaries that they are currently earning are not enough to cushion them against the harsh economic environment.Zimbabwe Professional Nurses Union (ZPNU) secretary-general Douglas Chikobvu, however, yesterday told the Daily News that this time around, they will just withdraw their services without a prior warning."We are not going to alert government on the dates of the strike simply because they already know and are well-informed about our displeasure with the current salaries that are not indexed at interbank rates."Currently, we are mobilising our members across all provinces so that when the day comes, it's a total nurses' services shutdown in all centres of care. Our members are keen to deliver but we remain constrained, therefore we also urge other stakeholders and other partners to come and bail the nurses in terms of playing a helping role so that service delivery is not hindered," Chikobvu said.The ZPNU secretary-general also added that the looming nurses' strike is a head-on collision that is meant to highlight the ever deteriorating welfare to its workforce.Last year, public hospitals were paralysed by several strikes that medical professionals, who included both junior and senior doctors, embarked on.While a few junior doctors have resumed duty in public health institutions, senior doctors have said they are still incapacitated and will only be attending to urgent and emergency cases."Doctors have agreed to go and see only urgent and emergency cases till restoration of proper systems of patient care and equipment is made available," Senior Hospital Doctors Association secretary-general Aaron Musara said.