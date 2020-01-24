Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

Mnangagwa's govt to borrow money without Parly approval

by Staff reporter
6 secs ago | Views
GOVERNMENT will soon have powers to borrow money from international institutions without Parliament approval if proposed amendments are passed.

Legal watchdog Veritas said it is not wise for the government to amend the section.

"To amend section 327 so as to remove or reduce Parliament's powers will be utterly pernicious and will encourage a return to reckless spending by the government, mortgaging the birthright of future generations.

"Parliament's role in monitoring and overseeing expenditure by the State, enshrined in section 299 of the Constitution, is fundamental to good governance, one of the founding values on which the Constitution is based. A vital part of that role is the power under section 327(3) of the Constitution to veto loan agreements which Parliament considers will impose too great a burden on the country.  Clause 23 of the Bill will emasculate this power."

Veritas said loans must be approved by Parliament so that government stops unnecessary borrowing. This comes after opposition legislators last year grilled Finance minister Mthuli Ncube for borrowing USD$1,25 billion from the African-Export Import Bank (Afrexim Bank) without following laid down procedures.

Ncube admitted that government breached the law by taking loan facilities without approval of Parliament.

Source - dailynews

Subscribe

Email:
Must Read

Zimbabwe needs a reset

56 secs ago | 0 Views

1 621 gold panners arrested

1 min ago | 1 Views

'Mnangagwa's govt to blame for food shortages'

2 mins ago | 1 Views

Local actress in Aussie movie

3 mins ago | 3 Views

Nurses to ambush government

3 mins ago | 4 Views

Mthuli Ncube scorned

4 mins ago | 5 Views

Williams century puts Zimbabwe on top

5 mins ago | 8 Views

Gunmen kill 13 people in central Nigeria

5 mins ago | 5 Views

Musorowegomo Mukosi arrested over violence

5 mins ago | 15 Views

Mnangagwa powerless to stop Chamisa

6 mins ago | 35 Views

Ginimbi flaunts new Ferrari

6 mins ago | 25 Views

Zimra official arrested for import duty fraud

7 mins ago | 10 Views

Zanu-PF councillor drags wife to court

7 mins ago | 9 Views

Delay trips to Coronavirus epicentre - Minister of Health

10 mins ago | 10 Views

Zimbabwe basketball in shambles

16 mins ago | 11 Views

'A life well lived' - Chamisa mourns Kobe Bryant

3 hrs ago | 624 Views

Sikhala's court case moved to next week

6 hrs ago | 659 Views

No sympathy for Saviour Kasukuwere after farm seizure

6 hrs ago | 3308 Views

Zimbabwe: Supreme Court debt judgment is theft by conversion

7 hrs ago | 1331 Views

Does CBD cream works immediately on joint pain?

8 hrs ago | 752 Views

WATCH: Detained Zimbabweans suffer in SA detention centre

8 hrs ago | 3659 Views

Mpilo Central Hospital completes special radiotherapy battery room

8 hrs ago | 713 Views

Harare council needs $45 million each month for water chemicals

9 hrs ago | 379 Views

ZIFA to attend continental symposium in Morocco

10 hrs ago | 322 Views

Cop arrested for stocktheft

13 hrs ago | 2193 Views

MDC paying lip service to corruption investigations

13 hrs ago | 1069 Views

'Tapfuma abused Mnangagwa's name'

13 hrs ago | 2125 Views

2022 census enumeration to cost $1,4 billion

13 hrs ago | 440 Views

Nust hunts for Mazithulela replacement

13 hrs ago | 1605 Views

Zanu PF rolls out life training skills for women

13 hrs ago | 346 Views

Mugabe chooses national flag

13 hrs ago | 3865 Views

MDC-Alliance supporters freed on bail

13 hrs ago | 354 Views

Sikhala mobilises backers as trial opens today

13 hrs ago | 601 Views

Chikwinya denies audit report allegations

13 hrs ago | 633 Views

Njube demo teacher still on the run

13 hrs ago | 1087 Views

UN mission engages ZEC

13 hrs ago | 811 Views

1 866 doctors sign up for sponsorship package

13 hrs ago | 767 Views

Mnangagwa, Guti preach peace

13 hrs ago | 863 Views

NetOne franchise yields $200m

13 hrs ago | 339 Views

Mliswa hails ED, wife for embracing other churches

13 hrs ago | 2640 Views

MLF does not condone criminal activities

13 hrs ago | 591 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days