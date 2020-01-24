Latest News Editor's Choice


Zanu-PF charms MDC Alliance losing candidates

by Staff reporter
2 hrs ago | Views
Shakespeare Kandava (right) chats with ZANU-PF members including Cde Machakaire (seated left) during a rally at Makarara Business Centre
Wedza South Constituency MP Cde Tinoda Machakaire continues to charm MDC Alliance losing candidates with his people-centered projects he initiated in the area.

Shakespeare Kandava, losing candidate for ward 14, yesterday thanked Machakaire for his love for development in the constituency.

Kandava is one of the beneficiaries who acquired class 2 driver's license through a programme initiated by Cde Machakaire in 2019.

"I am glad that they are not being selective because I acquired a driver's license because of him. Now I am donating my 3000 bricks to assist him in the construction of a mothers' shelter at Makarara clinic," Kandava said on the side-lines of a rally at Makarara

Kandava graced the rally barely two months after MDC Alliance losing MP Fanuel Gukwe heaped praise on Machakaire saying he is doing well in developing the constituency.

He said they would support his initiatives in making sure Wedza South develops.

Machakaire said they were not being selective because they wanted people to know that Zanu-PF is people centered.

"We don't want violence or segregation when we have food programmes. Let people know that Zanu-PF is a people's party. Under President Mnangagwa, we preach peace we want everyone to see everyone's development. We should all learn from President," he said.

He said they were working to avert all hunger problems that are affecting people in the constituency.

"We now want to utilise money for devolution to ensure water problems are solved. For roads, we are also working hard to make sure that they are repaired," he said.

He then handed over rice that was donated by President Emmerson Mnangagwa.

"We want to thank President Mnangagwa who is working tirelessly to avert hunger. Now he has donated rice to the constituency. It shows he is making efforts to avert the disaster," he said.

The Deputy Minister of Youths Sports Arts and Recreation said people should work hard and avoid a begging syndrome.

"People should work hard and get away from the begging syndrome because politicians take advantage of you. Let us work hard to make to make sure we achieved vision 2030. We need to capitalise on the projects that are initiated in the constituency," he said.

Source - the herald

