Civil servants, youths to benefit from 1 300 stands

by Staff reporter
2 hrs ago
CIVIL servants and youths are set to benefit from 1 300 residential stands unveiled in Melfort, Goromonzi South constituency, NewsDay has learnt.

According to a letter from the Local Government ministry, dated December 6, 2019 and signed by one M Sayi, government has ordered Goromonzi Rural District Council to cooperate on the parcelling out of the remainder of Melfort Farm into residential stands.

"Reference is made to our letter dated May 15, 2019 regarding the above matter. Could you please urgently finalise the issue on a first come first served basis and advise the ministry at the earliest possible time of the outcome," the letter read.

According to Vitadge Property and East Wind, who are leading the programme, more than 1 000 civil servants, youths, war veterans and people with disabilities are set to benefit from the residential stands at Diamond Park.

"The housing project will serve more than a thousand of people mainly those in the civil service, the youths, the disabled and war veterans. We are happy that we are supporting Vision 2030 through providing decent accommodation to people. We have come up with payment terms that will be affordable to many. As it stands, we are currently processing all the necessary paperwork with responsible ministries and we are now at an advanced stage," project director Rodgers Pote said.

Pote, who is also Zanu-PF's Mashonaland East youth secretary for education, said some of the beneficiaries have begun constructing houses.

NewsDay is reliably informed that politicians, who have been eyeing the same piece of land, have tried to block the project by harassing the youths, resulting in some being arrested.

Source - newsday

