News / National
Fillup Masvingo High Court demo flops
2 hrs ago | Views
The so-called 'Fill up Masvingo High Court' demonstrations organised by the MDC deputy national chairperson, Job Sikhala ahead of his court trial scheduled for today, took a nose dive as supporters failed to turn up, The Harare Post has learnt
In a clear attempt to cover up the factional fights within the MDC A that led to a split on whether to attend the trial to support Sikhala or not, the MDC A party took to its Twitter handle, claiming that the High Court changed the date and time without notice.
"In what may be called fear of solidarity, the High Court is shifting goal posts. This is a high jack court hearing. A good example why #Reforms are critical and a must," read the post.
The MDC A Masvingo province further posted that Sikhala, who had attended the Masvingo High Court to an empty audience than anticipated, walked in court without his legal representation, choosing to act ignorant of his actual trial date.
"Sikhala is informed that the trial will kick off at 10am today without fail. This has surprised him and led into jeopardy his trial as his legal team is in Harare. Only Jeremiah Bamu came," read the post.
Meanwhile, Sikhala is requesting for a postponement which has been seen as tactic to allow his audience to attend his trial with the hope that it will influence the High Court judgement.
In a clear attempt to cover up the factional fights within the MDC A that led to a split on whether to attend the trial to support Sikhala or not, the MDC A party took to its Twitter handle, claiming that the High Court changed the date and time without notice.
"In what may be called fear of solidarity, the High Court is shifting goal posts. This is a high jack court hearing. A good example why #Reforms are critical and a must," read the post.
"Sikhala is informed that the trial will kick off at 10am today without fail. This has surprised him and led into jeopardy his trial as his legal team is in Harare. Only Jeremiah Bamu came," read the post.
Meanwhile, Sikhala is requesting for a postponement which has been seen as tactic to allow his audience to attend his trial with the hope that it will influence the High Court judgement.
Source - hararepost