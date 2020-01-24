Job Sikhala dumps lawyer

News / National

by newzimbabwe

Top lawyer, Beatrice Mtetwa will lead MDC National Vice Chairperson Job Sikhala's defence team in his treason trial set for 3 February at the High Court here.His previous lawyer was Alec Muchadehama.Sikhala was at the Masvingo High Court Monday where Justice Garainesu Mawadze deferred hearing to next week.The firebrand politician is facing subversion charges after he allegedly threatened to unseat President Emmerson Mnangagwa's administration before 2023 election while addressing party supporters at a rally in Bikita last year.Jeremiah Bhamu, who represented the Zengeza West legislator when he made his initial appearance at the Masvingo High Court Monday, told the court he was seeking to withdraw his defence outline he submitted last year as Sikhala will now be represented by Mtetwa.Bhamu later told journalists that human rights lawyers had consented to have Mtetwa as the lead counsel during the trial.Meanwhile, the State has lined up four witnesses mostly state security agents who will testify against Sikhala during the trial.