Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

Fastjet finalising talks to sell its Zimbabwe business

by FinX
1 hr ago | Views
Fastjet says it is finalising discussions with an investor consortium led by biggest shareholder Solenta Aviation to acquire the group's Zimbabwe operations.

Solenta Aviation Group holds a 29% stake in Fastjet Plc.  

Fastjet, which has operations in Zimbabwe and South Africa, previously said it continues to be making losses.

"The directors believe, based on current financial projections and funds available and expected to be made available, that the group will have sufficient resources to meet its operational needs until the end of March subject to forecast revenues not being impacted by any unforeseen circumstances," said the company in trading update on Monday.

Further funding will be required by the end of February 2020 to enable the group to continue operating in its current form.  

Following continued losses of US$2.4 million in the first half of 2019 and the ongoing oversupply of available seats by other carriers, last month, fastjet decided to suspend all flight operations in Mozambique.  It is projected that costs related to the suspension of flight operations in Mozambique including refunds will amount to around $150k.

The restructured firm will become a capital light business operating as a franchise house that would earn revenues through the Fastjet brand and provide airline management solutions, while also continuing to hold its investment in the FedAir business.

"The Investor Consortium is finalizing its due diligence on Fastjet Zimbabwe and securing the required regulatory approvals."

Also, the group is seeking to establish the extent of any outstanding contingent or other liabilities and related transactional costs which may or may not be material to the group.

"The final negotiations with the investor consortium including the final consideration payable will be concluded once this exercise is completed. While discussions with the investor consortium are ongoing there can be no guarantee of a successful outcome," it said, adding that if the group is unable to carry out the restructuring proposal by the end of March 2020 it would be unable to continue trading as a going concern.

Meanwhile, Fastjet said it is still evaluating the impact of the Zimbabwe Supreme Court judgment of 20 January 2020 which states that all US dollar domestic debts incurred before 22 February 2019 can be discharged using the US$:RTGS$ rate of 1:1.

Trading to the year end, including through the peak holiday season, was in line with management's expectations as previously announced. Revenue including fastjet Zimbabwe is poised to be US$42 million in 2019 from US$39 million in 2018 with a loss after tax of US$7-8 million. In 2018, it recorded a loss of US$65 million.

As at 23 January 2020, the group had cash reserves of US$3 million with no restricted cash. Of the group's cash reserves, US$700 000 is in Zimbabwe and currently unrestricted.

Since commencing operations fastjet has flown over 3.5 million passengers and has established itself as a punctual, reliable, and affordable low-cost carrier.

Zimbabwe currently has 11 regional and international airlines flying into Zimbabwe; Emirates, Ethiopian Airlines, RwandAir, Kenya Airways, South African Airways, South African Airlink, Air Namibia, TAAG Angola, Malawian Airlines, Air Tanzania and Comair. But, there are two domestic players; Air Zimbabwe and FastJet Zimbabwe.

Source - FinX

Subscribe

Email:
Must Read

Job Sikhala dumps lawyer

1 hr ago | 197 Views

Fillup Masvingo High Court demo flops

1 hr ago | 141 Views

Mnangagwa quakes over US$1bn democracy war chest

1 hr ago | 211 Views

Beitbridge mulls solar farm project

1 hr ago | 67 Views

Mnangagwa's ministers stalling development'

1 hr ago | 84 Views

Cash barons feel the heat

1 hr ago | 253 Views

'Machete gangs created to tarnish Mnangagwa'

1 hr ago | 80 Views

Civil servants, youths to benefit from 1 300 stands

1 hr ago | 52 Views

Zimbabwe doctors fellowship oversubscribed

1 hr ago | 44 Views

Chamisa taunts Mnangagwa

1 hr ago | 75 Views

Zanu-PF charms MDC Alliance losing candidates

1 hr ago | 102 Views

Hwindi soldiers embarrass Army

1 hr ago | 154 Views

Security guard shoots gold panners

1 hr ago | 49 Views

Mnangagwa's govt to borrow money without Parly approval

1 hr ago | 53 Views

Zimbabwe needs a reset

1 hr ago | 34 Views

1 621 gold panners arrested

1 hr ago | 41 Views

'Mnangagwa's govt to blame for food shortages'

1 hr ago | 54 Views

Local actress in Aussie movie

1 hr ago | 66 Views

Nurses to ambush government

1 hr ago | 94 Views

Mthuli Ncube scorned

1 hr ago | 92 Views

Williams century puts Zimbabwe on top

1 hr ago | 48 Views

Gunmen kill 13 people in central Nigeria

1 hr ago | 23 Views

Musorowegomo Mukosi arrested over violence

1 hr ago | 170 Views

Mnangagwa powerless to stop Chamisa

1 hr ago | 387 Views

Ginimbi flaunts new Ferrari

1 hr ago | 251 Views

Zimra official arrested for import duty fraud

1 hr ago | 115 Views

Zanu-PF councillor drags wife to court

1 hr ago | 67 Views

Delay trips to Coronavirus epicentre - Minister of Health

1 hr ago | 52 Views

Zimbabwe basketball in shambles

2 hrs ago | 48 Views

'A life well lived' - Chamisa mourns Kobe Bryant

4 hrs ago | 709 Views

Sikhala's court case moved to next week

7 hrs ago | 679 Views

No sympathy for Saviour Kasukuwere after farm seizure

8 hrs ago | 3605 Views

Zimbabwe: Supreme Court debt judgment is theft by conversion

8 hrs ago | 1405 Views

Does CBD cream works immediately on joint pain?

9 hrs ago | 787 Views

WATCH: Detained Zimbabweans suffer in SA detention centre

10 hrs ago | 3851 Views

Mpilo Central Hospital completes special radiotherapy battery room

10 hrs ago | 736 Views

Harare council needs $45 million each month for water chemicals

10 hrs ago | 390 Views

ZIFA to attend continental symposium in Morocco

11 hrs ago | 328 Views

Cop arrested for stocktheft

14 hrs ago | 2233 Views

MDC paying lip service to corruption investigations

14 hrs ago | 1090 Views

'Tapfuma abused Mnangagwa's name'

14 hrs ago | 2161 Views

2022 census enumeration to cost $1,4 billion

14 hrs ago | 445 Views

Nust hunts for Mazithulela replacement

14 hrs ago | 1628 Views

Zanu PF rolls out life training skills for women

14 hrs ago | 348 Views

Mugabe chooses national flag

14 hrs ago | 3974 Views

MDC-Alliance supporters freed on bail

14 hrs ago | 356 Views

Sikhala mobilises backers as trial opens today

14 hrs ago | 607 Views

Chikwinya denies audit report allegations

14 hrs ago | 634 Views

Njube demo teacher still on the run

14 hrs ago | 1113 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days