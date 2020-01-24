Albert Nyathi in climate change programme tour

News / National

by Stephen Jakes

The Poet, cum musician Albert Nyathi has revealed that he is embarked in a journey to Mashonaland Central, working with schools on issues of climate change.

He said it was such fun meeting people with different opinions on climate change."Spent the whole of last week on the road - Guruve, Mushumbi Pools, Centenary and Mt Darwin. It was amazing working with kids from the following schools: St. Francis and St. Clare High in Guruve, Mushumbi High in Mushumbi Pools, Centenary High in Muzarabani and Mt. Darwin High in Mt Darwin," he said."Towards the end of last year I worked with Kundai High in Glendale, SOS High in Bindura, Wadzanai High in Shamva and Rushinga Primary in Rushinga.Fairly soon I will be in Matabeleland North, and then will move on and on."Nyathi said climate change is quite real and we must act, and act now to save ourselves and future generations."This means we must now begin to be serious about issues of climate change," he said.